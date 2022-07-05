ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Swimming Legend Ryan Lochte Has Won 12 Olympic Medals but Is Saying Goodbye to Half of Them

By David Wysong
 3 days ago
Ryan Lochte has won 12 Olympic medals throughout his athletic career. However, the swimming legend will soon say goodbye to six of them. The post Swimming Legend Ryan Lochte Has Won 12 Olympic Medals but Is Saying Goodbye to Half of Them appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure...

