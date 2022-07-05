Online enrollment starts for Wichita schools

Wichita is on track for a high number of motorcycle deaths as it enters the deadliest month of the year. A fatal motorcycle accident June 26 put Wichita at eight for the year. That’s one less than all of last year and a couple short of all of 2020, which had a spike in motorcycle deaths in Kansas and nationwide, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO