Online enrollment starts for Wichita schools

Bomb threats were reported Thursday at colleges in Wichita and Dodge City, continuing a patter that has been reported across the country. Police found nothing suspicious during a search of a classroom at Dodge City Community College. In Wichita, there was a similar threat reported at the KU School of Medicine. This also turned out to be a false call.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A report of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Dodge City Community College is the latest among similar threats made to campuses across the U.S., investigators confirmed. On the all reporting a bomb in the Arts classroom at Dodge City Community College, no suspicious device was located.
Riley County police are looking for a missing teen who may be in the Wichita area. 15-year-old Nevin was last seen on the morning of July 7, wearing a blue Looney Toons hoodie. Nevin is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 120-pounds. If you see Nevin or know more, you’re...
Around 2 miles of downtown Wichita streets will be blocked off this Saturday for one of the largest car shows in Kansas. The 28th Automobilia Moonlight Charity Car Show and Street Party will feature approximately 1,000 vehicles on Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. The show will take place along Douglas fromEmporia Hydraulic. Admission is free.
Gretchen Lenth, The Wichita Beacon’s Dow Jones News Fund data intern, contributed data analysis and graphics to this story. On the morning of June 28, Jeff Erker stood outside Wichita City Hall with his daughter and a sign that read “Support Wichita Firefighters.”. Trucks and cars sped past,...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wichita is among the top quarter of cities that could benefit the most from the recently announced medical-debt credit report changes. With recent changes by credit bureaus expected to eliminate about 70% of medical collections debt tradelines from consumer credit reports, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities Benefiting Most & Least From Medical-Debt Credit Report Changes.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Fifteen-year-olds in the state of Kansas are now able to drive to and from religious activities unaccompanied. The change started July 1, and before that it was just to and from work and school. For Pastor Jeff Gannon at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, he said...
WICHITA, KAN. – A California man was sentenced three years in prison following a jury conviction in Sedgwick County on one count of mail fraud and one count of making a false representation in a bankruptcy proceeding, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, in January...
VALLEY CENTER, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Valley Center is in talks to build Kansas’s first-ever community of 3D-printed homes. The development would include at least 100 multifamily homes, with a focus on duplexes, for rent. City Administrator Brent Clark said the speed at which these could be built would help address the city’s housing issue.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Driving though Wichita, people are likely seeing “Vote Yes” or “Vote No” signs in front of churches in relation to the Aug 2 primary vote on the proposed Kansas abortion amendment. KAKE viewers and people on social media are asking if this...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nineteen people were injured by fireworks over the Fourth of July holiday in the Wichita area. Ascension Via Christi reports that five adults and four children have been treated at the burn center. Just one of the children needed to be admitted to the hospital for further treatment.
The Wichita Fire Department reports over 100 complaints related to fireworks over the July 4th holiday weekend. Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz provided an update to reporters Thursday during Mayor Brandon Whipple’s weekly news conference. He said there were teams consisting of two police officers and one firefighter that responded to complaints. He said they contacted 200 people and responded to 100 complaints. Eight citations were issued.
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Billy Williams, the husband of former Wichita City Councilwoman Lavonta Williams, has died. The Wichita chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) says Billy died on July 3. The retired postal worker and United States Air Force Veteran was active in the community serving on the […]
Wichita is on track for a high number of motorcycle deaths as it enters the deadliest month of the year. A fatal motorcycle accident June 26 put Wichita at eight for the year. That’s one less than all of last year and a couple short of all of 2020, which had a spike in motorcycle deaths in Kansas and nationwide, according to the nonprofit National Safety Council.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The City of Wichita’s air quality program will offer $50 rebates for residents who purchase new non-combustion lawn equipment and recycle their old combustion equipment. "The City of Wichita’s air quality program encourages Wichita area residents to reduce harmful lawn-related emissions by using cleaner electric,...
McPHERSON—The smell of baking permeates the home of Nita and Gregg Rongish; it is hard not to smell the delicious aromas of cakes and cookies. The Rongishes moved from Salina to McPherson five years ago, and Nita began an in-home baking business, Celebration Cakes and Cookies/We Cookiers. Being an entrepreneur by heart with a love […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Thursday, July 7, the Wichita Police Department will be hosting its famous Second Chance Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the AMAC Building, 903 S. Edgemoor Room 809. Second Chance Thursday is all about assisting anyone who has a traffic warrant, probation...
