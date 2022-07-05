ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies after being struck by car, truck in NC, police say

By Emily Mikkelsen
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian died after being hit by two cars on Creek Ridge Road Monday night.

According to Greensboro police, Travis Jamaine Coston, 39, of Statesville, was walking along Creek Ridge Road around 10 p.m. Monday, near Lynhaven Drive. He was hit by an older model black Chevrolet pickup truck with a camper shell.

The truck left the scene of the incident. A few moments later, a Volkswagen Beetle hit Coston as well.

Creek Ridge Road was closed near Lynhaven for hours as police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information about the truck that left the scene is asked to call Greensboro Police Department.

