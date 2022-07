The Chicago Bears are looking to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights and they aren't interested in the city's ideas about renovations at Soldier Field. Earlier in the week, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot announced several recommended renovations at Soldier Field, including a dome that could cost anywhere from $400 million to $1.5 billion to build. The Bears said Friday that the team will not consider the idea.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 MINUTES AGO