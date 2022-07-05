Hazardous materials spill, driver injured in Houston County rollover crash

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of a Houston County highway is closed as authorities work to clear away hazardous materials after a rollover crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office stated that Highway 149 between Clay Tomlinson Road and Kizer Ridge Road is closed.

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service)

(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service)

The driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after the truck rolled over off the roadway.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Montgomery County Fire Service.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.