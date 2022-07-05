ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston County, TN

Hazardous materials spill, driver injured in Houston County rollover crash

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

HOUSTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A portion of a Houston County highway is closed as authorities work to clear away hazardous materials after a rollover crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office stated that Highway 149 between Clay Tomlinson Road and Kizer Ridge Road is closed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so0C9_0gVEEH8X00
(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X942g_0gVEEH8X00
(Courtesy: Montgomery County Fire Service)

The driver was reportedly transported to the hospital after the truck rolled over off the roadway.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Montgomery County Fire Service.

No other information was immediately provided.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Houston County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Houston County, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Accidents
radionwtn.com

TBI: Martin Boy Found Safe In Stewart County

Martin, Tenn.–A 14-year-old Martin youngster who was reported missing yesterday has been located in Stewart County and is safe. The TBI earlier reported that the vehicle linked Trevor Lewis’ disappearance had been located along Hwy. 79 in Stewart Co. The youngster had been last seen walking west on Hwy. 79 close to the Piney Campground area.
STEWART COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Materials#County Highway#Rollover#Middle Tennessee#Traffic Accident#Tn
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Teenage boy from Missouri dies after being hit by vehicle on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Update, 7:25 a.m.: The victim is a 16-year-old boy from Hannibal, Missouri, who was trying to cross the roadway. He was with his father at the time, Beaubien said. There are several hotels and restaurants on both sides of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard around the Holiday Drive intersection. Several pedestrians have been hit over the years trying to cross in that area.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy