Lauderhill, FL

Girl, 8, Shot Inside Moving Car in Lauderhill: Police

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after an 8-year-old girl was shot while riding in a moving car in Lauderhill late Monday. The girl was riding in the backseat of a car being driven by her mother on Northwest 56th Avenue near Sunrise Boulevard when they heard a barrage of loud explosions shortly before...

www.nbcmiami.com

