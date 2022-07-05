ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Stars react to Fourth of July shooting outside Chicago

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Y89J_0gVEDYvr00

July 5 (UPI) -- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan and other stars are speaking out following a deadly shooting on the Fourth of July outside Chicago.

At least six people were killed and dozens of others were wounded Monday in Highland Park, Ill., after a gunman opened fire on a July 4th parade.

A suspect, Robert Crimo III, was apprehended by police in North Chicago late Monday. Police told reporters that Crimo, 22, was responsible for the attack.

Brosnahan, who grew up in Highland Park, said on Twitter that she was "sick to her stomach" about the shooting.

"I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I'm sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words," she wrote.

Singer-songwriter Richard Marx, who also hails from Highland Park, told his followers he was feeling "heartbroken" and "angry."

"I grew up in Highland Park. I'm actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I'm extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness," he tweeted.

Thirtysomething actor Ken Olin, who also grew up in Highland Park, voiced his heartbreak.

"My hometown. I went to this parade every year as a little boy. My heart breaks for all the children in our country who will grow up afraid of celebrating with a mass of happy people," he said on Twitter.

Comments / 37

Fridley
3d ago

They did not say a word about the hindreds of murders and thousands of other shootings this year in Chicago or the man who mowed down a parade in his car this year. It is just the marxist left taking guns from the peasant class.

Reply(1)
27
Your Huckleberry
3d ago

Liberals success as they run cities into despair. Encouraging soft on crime and prosecution. Releasing criminals to hurt more of us. Vote them out. We need to be tough on crime and prosecution with more police presence. Take these American cities back! Support police and judges that will enforce our existing laws.

Reply
19
The Truth Teller!
3d ago

Over 100 black people shot last 4th of July weekend in Chicago and not a peep from Biden or national media... 25 white people shot and THAT is a "tragedy" to Biden. Sounds about right...

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AFP

July 4 parade gunman considered second attack: US police

The 21-year-old man arrested for a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has confessed and told police he considered a second attack while on the run. Assistant State Attorney Ben Dillon said during a bond hearing for Crimo that he had voluntarily confessed to police that he carried out the July 4 shooting in Highland Park, which left seven people dead and dozens injured.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
City
North Chicago, IL
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Olin
Person
Richard Marx
Person
Rachel Brosnahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Mass Shootings#Violent Crime
UPI News

Detroit police officer, gunman killed in shooting

July 7 (UPI) -- A Detroit police officer and a suspect were killed in a gunfight that erupted in the city's west side as law enforcement were responding to reports of a gunman indiscriminately firing an assault rifle, authorities said. Detroit Police Chief James White identified the slain officer to...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
The Independent

Robert Crimo: Everything we know about 21-year-old charged with murder in Highland Park parade shooting

Robert E Crimo has appeared in court charged with seven counts of first-degree murder after a mass shooting at a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.Mr Crimo was taken into custody on Monday night after a brief police pursuit near Lake Forest, a city north of Chicago.He had been the subject of an intensive manhunt after earlier being identified as a suspect in the shooting.Prosecutors said the shooter took up a sniper position on a rooftop before opening fire and triggering scenes of chaos as people ran for cover to save their lives.Chris Covelli, of the Lake County...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
392K+
Followers
60K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy