Highland Park, IL

Ozzie Guillen Brought to Tears Talking About Highland Park Shooting During White Sox Pregame Show

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Highland Park, Chicago was the scene of yet another deadly mass shooting on the 4th of July. Parade-goers were terrorized by a young white male with an AR-15. A few hours later NBC Sports Chicago had to preview the evening's Chicago White Sox - Minnesota Twins game taking place at Guaranteed...

www.thebiglead.com

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

