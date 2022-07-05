ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man who shot his mother is shot and killed by neighbor, deputies say

By Chad Washington
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ndSKa_0gVEC5hU00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A neighbor shot and killed a man who shot his own mother multiple times in their north Houston apartment, authorities said.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning near Highland Cross Drive and Trevor Way.

Heatwave sparks one-man crime wave, police say

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office learned a mother and son were in their apartment when the son had been drinking and started acting strange.

He began shooting in the apartment and shot his mother several times, deputies said. A neighbor who lives in the complex got his firearm and then confronted the suspect.

Man back in jail on 2017 child porn charges

The neighbor shot and killed the son because he believed the suspect was going to kill his mother, investigators said.

The mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are working to sort things out and the case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office at completion , Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click2Houston.com

In custody: Mother of abandoned baby found at SW Houston apartments arrested for DWI charge, authorities say

HOUSTON – The mother of a baby boy who was found alone and wearing nothing but a diaper at a southwest Houston apartment complex Tuesday has been found, authorities said. Dana McGowan, 33, was located near the 10300 block of S. Wilcrest Friday and taken into custody for two felony warrants: DWI with a passenger under 15 and parole/probation violation, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Authorities said a warrant had been out for her arrest since March 11.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Gunman wanted after teen shot while taking out trash, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a gunman who shot a teen while he was taking out the trash from his Katy-area home. This happened Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m. near the 5500 block of Dunbrook Park Lane, which is near the intersection of North Fry Road and Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
KATY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox26houston.com

Hotel guest, security guard robbed in North Houston, suspect sought

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is asking for help identifying a man involved in the aggravated robbery of a hotel guest and security guard in north Houston. On June 8 around 5 p.m., a hotel guest was approached by a man while walking his dog outside a hotel on the 16500 block of Hedgecroft Drive. Police said the man started talking to the guest and told him that he was "laying low for a while."
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot by police near local shopping center

A man who was shot by a police officer during an alleged fight at a shopping center last week near Independence Heights has been arrested, according to the Houston Police Department. Phillip Rogers, 41, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a peace officer, disarming...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mother And Son#Police#Violent Crime#Harris County Sheriff#Nexstar Media Inc#Texomashomepage Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Man's body found in southwest Houston, who 'suffered trauma to his body,' police say

HOUSTON - Officials made a gruesome discovery Wednesday after a man's body was found in a field in southwest Houston. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but the Houston Police Department says it received a call around 1:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cullen Blvd near Gulf Fwy. That's where investigators say an unidentified man's body was found believed to be in his 30s and "suffered trauma to his body."
HOUSTON, TX
springhappenings.com

Active Manhunt; Police Searching for Suspect that Fled on Foot

Police are actively searching for a suspect that fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop. An active permitter is in place according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constables. “Heavy police presence near the La Monterra Apartments located at 310 Parramatta Lane near I-45. Deputies are searching for a black...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Investigation into Fatal Shooting at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard

Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man found at 20900 Birnam Wood Boulevard at about 8 a.m. today (July 5). The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. HPD Homicide Division Detectives M. Condon and J. Brown reported:. HPD...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Robbery suspect held gun to employee’s head at Houston fast food restaurant: police

HOUSTON - Houston police need the public’s help to identify a suspect they say held a gun to the back of an employee’s head during a robbery at a fast food restaurant. According to the Houston Police Department, around 7:20 p.m. June 19, a male entered a fast food restaurant in the 5000 block of East Crosstimbers and pretended to place an order.
HOUSTON, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy