Sturbridge Police looking to speak with driver in Route 20 car accident
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police are looking to speak with a driver that briefly stopped after a car accident on Route 20 but then continued driving.
At about 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 there was a car accident between two vehicles near Churchill’s restaurant on Main Street (Route 20). One car drove into a parking lot after the accident. The other vehicle stopped but then continued westbound on Route 20.Springfield house fire blamed on illegal fireworks
Police are looking to speak with the driver that continued westbound in a white Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Crevier at 508-347-2525, ext. 344.
