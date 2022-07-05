ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturbridge, MA

Sturbridge Police looking to speak with driver in Route 20 car accident

By Aubree Carr
WWLP
 3 days ago

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge Police are looking to speak with a driver that briefly stopped after a car accident on Route 20 but then continued driving.

At about 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 there was a car accident between two vehicles near Churchill’s restaurant on Main Street (Route 20). One car drove into a parking lot after the accident. The other vehicle stopped but then continued westbound on Route 20.

Springfield house fire blamed on illegal fireworks
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30CudE_0gVEBoB100
Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Police are looking to speak with the driver that continued westbound in a white Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Crevier at 508-347-2525, ext. 344.

WWLP

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

