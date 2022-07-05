ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

S.C. gas prices drop for third straight week

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=021fks_0gVEBZt000

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina drivers should be feeling some relief at the pump as prices have dropped for the second consecutive week, this time by double digits.

The price of gas fell by 12.5 cents over the past week and South Carolinians can expect to pay $4.25 per gallon at the pump on average, based on a survey from GasBuddy of 3,028 gas stations across the state.

Gas prices in South Carolina are 18.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.44 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The survey found that the cheapest gas in the state is priced at $3.83 per gallon while the most expensive is $4.91 per gallon, a difference of $1.08 per gallon.

Where is the cheapest gas in the Charleston area?

“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday.”

According to De Haan, Americans are spending about $100 million per day less on gas than they did when prices peaked a few weeks ago, welcome news for motorists across the country.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents, averaging $4.78 per gallon today. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.66 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported another earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday, July 7. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 10:54 a.m. with a magnitude at 1.8 and a depth at 1 kilometers about 3.6 miles east of Elgin.
ELGIN, SC
News19 WLTX

Tiny quake rumbles below Kershaw County yet again

ELGIN, S.C. — Only a handful of people reportedly felt it just before noon on Thursday, but nonetheless, the Lugoff and Elgin area felt yet another earthquake on Thursday. The latest quake registered at a magnitude of 1.8 and was felt by seven people - considerably fewer than the several thousand who felt two much larger quakes a week earlier which were said to be magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.6 respectively.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Traffic
State
South Carolina State
spartanburg.com

Drought Designation Upgraded for All SC Counties

The S.C. Drought Response Committee recently upgraded the drought designation for all counties in South Carolina. Thirteen counties were upgraded from incipient to moderate drought, including Beaufort, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Jasper, Marlboro, Marion, and Williamsburg. The remaining counties were upgraded to the first level of drought, incipient (see map).
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#South Carolinians#Americans
The Post and Courier

New state farmers market planned in Columbia with $4M boost from SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the Legislature, The Post and Courier has learned. Lawmakers moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

See the highest-earning counties in South Carolina

The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau....
POLITICS
Fast Casual

Dave's Hot Chicken headed to South Carolina

Dave's Hot Chicken, a Los Angeles-based street food brand, has inked a franchise agreement with Kal Gullapalli to open locations throughout South Carolina, focusing on the greater Columbia, Charleston, Greenville and Myrtle Beach areas, according to a company press release. "I'm thrilled to bring Dave's Hot Chicken to South Carolina....
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
WBTW News13

South Carolina AG Alan Wilson claims Biden’s car standards will force electric vehicles on Americans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is joining several other states in challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s corporate fuel economy standards, according to an announcement Tuesday afternoon from his office. “South Carolinians are already struggling with the high cost of everything because of the Biden Administration’s radical policies and […]
POLITICS
abccolumbia.com

Signs of foundation damage to be on the lookout for in your home

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The recent swarm of earthquakes in Kershaw County could be our state’s longest period of earthquakes in a row, that’s according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Last week’s series of earthquakes left some homeowners wondering if there are any signs they can...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Public hearing held on bill to further restrict abortion in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A public hearing was held Thursday at the South Carolina Statehouse as an ad hoc committee discussed a bill that would further restrict abortions in South Carolina. Charmain of that committee said some 150 people had signed up to speak at Thursday’s hearing. Each person was allowed up to three minutes, […]
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX Carolina

SC Emergency Management gives tips for earthquake preparation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Earthquakes in the midlands are causing concern for neighbors. Team members with South Carolina Emergency Management said you should prepare before disaster strikes could save your life. In the last week, 21 earthquakes have hit the midlands, hovering around Elgin and Lugoff. SCMED tells FOX...
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy