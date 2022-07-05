Man Injured In Ocean County Dirt Bike Crash

Photo courtesy Manchester Township Police

MANCHESTER – A 22-year-old suffered extensive injuries after losing control of their dirt bike and crashing into a tree, police said.

On July 4 around 2:48 p.m., officers were called to Heritage Minerals, also known as Asarco, where they found Deivid Barbosa-Pereira, 22, of Newark, lying in the wooded area ejected from the dirt bike. Barbosa-Pereira suffered extensive leg injuries and was medevaced to Jersey Shore University Hospital for further treatment, police said. He was wearing a helmet.

Assisting at the scene were EMTs from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Medical Services, Fire Fighters from the Manchester Township Division of Emergency Medical Services, Whiting Volunteer Fire Department Fire Police, Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department, Manchester Volunteer Fire Department, and Paramedics from Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, however police believe unsafe operation of the dirt bike on private property is the contributing factor in the crash.

This crash is being investigated by Patrolman Conner Yatauro of the department’s Traffic Safety Unit.