ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

FBI Little Rock looks to partner with businesses to cut down on cyber-attacks

By Claire Kreuz
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4809zm_0gVEBDiG00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Cyber-attacks continue to increase across the country, costing businesses more than two billion dollars. FBI Little Rock is doubling down on its efforts to bring the number of cybercrimes down.

FBI Little Rock is looking to partner with businesses across the state to keep them from becoming victims of cyber-attacks. FBI Little Rock National Security and Intelligence Assistant Special Agent Jason Van Goor said they want to meet with business owners before an attack ever happens to go through cyber security measures.

“We’ll talk about what their level of cyber security, how secure is it,” Van Goor said. “We’ll talk through some of the basics of cyber security, how are their pass phrase protections, are they using two factor authentication and then we’ll talk about what happens during an attack.”

Little Rock FBI encouraging businesses to participate in cybersecurity initiatives

Van Goor said they have a team of analysts, agents, supervisors, computer scientists and more to help protect businesses in Arkansas and can have an agent on any doorstep in the state within three hours. He said it is crucial businesses report an attack the moment it happens.

“We actually have some capabilities to maybe protect your systems but also possibly if you’ve paid a ransom or if you’ve had money stolen, we may be able to recover some of that money,” Van Goor said.

Business owners interested in working with the FBI can call (501) 221-9100.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
KTLO

Four sisters plead guilty to 11.5M fraud case

Little Rock– Four women, all sisters, have pleaded guilty to their involvement in defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of over $11.5 million that was intended to benefit farmers who had been discriminated against. Seventy-two-year-old Lynda Charles, of Hot Springs; 74-year-old Rosie Bryant, of Colleyville, Texas; 75-year-old Delois...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Computer Security#Cyber Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KARK 4 News

LRPD concerned after spike in vehicular deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say they have seen more people dying in car accidents over the last couple of months. According to Little Rock police, the city has racked up six of twelve deaths in just the past two months. Sergeant Eric Barnes says south University...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Police respond to second shooting at LR apartment complex

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers are responding to the second shooting in the matter of hours at an apartment complex. Police said officers got a call just after 1 p.m. on Monday at the Big Country Chateau for a shooting just occurred. The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy