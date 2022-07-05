ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Eight people wounded in shooting at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis

By Dan Gunderson
mprnews.org
 3 days ago

Eight people were hospitalized after a shooting late Monday night at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Park Board said in a statement that several of the victims are in critical condition. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Monday...

www.mprnews.org

mprnews.org

Minnesota rabbit rescue group operator charged with animal cruelty

The president of a Minnesota rabbit rescue organization faces charges of animal cruelty and torture after authorities found dead and injured animals at the nonprofit’s operation in the southern Twin Cities metro. Authorities investigated the Peacebunny nonprofit in Savage in late June after receiving reports of animal neglect. According...
SAVAGE, MN
