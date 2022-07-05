ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

3 charged after throwing fireworks at squad cars: police

By Melissa Espana
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G4kvV_0gVEApqj00
Jiovanni Araujo (left), Yair Cruz-Roman (center), Guillermo Mota Jr. (right) | Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO — Three 19-year-olds were arrested and charged after police said they threw fireworks at Chicago police squad cars.

Police said Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman and Guillermo Mota Jr. were identified as the young men who tossed fireworks at police vehicles at Columbus and Wacker drives early Monday morning.

Witnesses said some of the attackers jumped onto the officers’ cars. When backup arrived, everyone dispersed.

The three face multiple charges including aggravated battery against a peace officer, aggravated assault against a peace officer and criminal damage of government property.

This is the second time a squad car was targeted this week — on Sunday, a police officer was injured while confronting a crowd in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Cellphone video shows crowds causing disturbances in the Six Corners intersection of Irving Park Road, Milwaukee Avenue and North Cicero Avenue. In the video, people are seen climbing on a squad care while others kick and hit it.

Comments / 13

Mandy Hartig
3d ago

don't worrie they will be right out to do some more crime.. let's all thank Kim fox and Lori Lightfoot

Reply
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 7 Chicago

3 shot, 1 fatally, in south suburban Glenwood

GLENWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting in south suburban Glenwood Thursday night, Glenwood police said. Officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before 11 p.m. near 192nd Street and University Avenue. Three male victims in their late teens were walking when police said...
GLENWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Man arrested for alleged car theft, driving on to CIRA landing strip

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a Chicago man for allegedly stealing a vehicle and then driving it onto a landing strip at Bloomington’s airport. Police allege that Stephon Carter, 33, drove a stolen Black Audi A6 through a fence...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman found dead in North Side Chicago alley: police

CHICAGO - A woman was found dead in an alley Thursday morning on Chicago's Far North Side. Around 6:30 a.m., police say the woman was found unresponsive in the 4500 block of North Malden Street in the Uptown neighborhood. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Cars
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
police1.com

Watch: Mob swarms trooper’s cruiser, smashes windshield in Chicago

CHICAGO — Shocking dashcam video shows an Illinois state trooper keeping calm even as his vehicle is attacked by a rowdy crowd. The video shows several people jumping on the cruiser’s hood as others film the incident with cellphones. One person throws an object, smashing the car’s windshield. After that, it’s hard to see anything through cracked windshield.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

16-year-old charged with robbing 5 North Side businesses on Wednesday morning

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy with robbing five businesses in less than an hour on Chicago’s North Side yesterday morning. According to police reports and a CPD media statement, the teen was identified as the offender who robbed four 7-Eleven locations and crawled into a Dunkin’ drive-thru to steal the cash register.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on crowd, wounding 4 people in West Town

CHICAGO - Four people were wounded in a mass shooting Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood. A crowd was gathered around 8:32 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guillermo Mota
CBS Chicago

Ukrainian Village family was prepared when faced with carjacker

CHICAGO (CBS) - A Chicago dad had to sprint from his SUV with his young daughter after a man with a gun demanded he get out.The carjacking was something the family had planned for. Chris  and Josselyn Kula said they knew crime comes with living in a city so they tried to always stay vigilant. Years ago, that included making a plan if they were ever carjacked, which they never thought that would actually happen. But this last Tuesday, their fears came true. "I threw my hands up and said, 'You can have the car, I need to get my...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chicago Police Department
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in armed robbery spree on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A teenage boy is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing five retail stores at gunpoint Wednesday morning across Chicago's North Side. The 16-year-old was arrested at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in Englewood hours after police say he went on an armed robbery spree in the Rogers Park, Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Three Calumet City men charged after fireworks thrown at Chicago police in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men are facing charges in connection with an attack on Chicago police officers involving fireworks early Monday morning.Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Crus-Roman, and Guillermo Mota Jr., all age 19, were arrested on Monday in the 200 block of N. Michigan Ave., the 200 block of E. Wacker Drive, and 100 block of E. South Water St. respectively, according to Chicago police.Police identified them as the individuals who threw fireworks at police vehicles on Columbus and Wacker drives.Araujo, of the 500 block of Gordon Ave. in Calumet City, was charged with felony aggravated battery and criminal damage to government property.Cruz-Roman, of the 0-100 block of W. 154th St. in Calumet City, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.Mota, of the 600 block of Hirsch Ave. in Calumet City, was charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct.This is the second incident targeting police vehicles in the city. On Sunday, a rowdy crowd attacked squad cars in Portage Park at the Six Corners intersection.Video showed the crowd kicking and jumping on top of squad cars. One officer suffered minor injuries. 
CHICAGO, IL
warricknews.com

Man nabbed following shooting on area highway, police say

A 56-year-old motorist faces a couple felony charges after allegedly shooting at another driver on an entrance ramp to Interstate 294 near Harvey, Illinois. No one was injured, and Illinois State Police said they quickly apprehended the accused, Nacurvie K. Smith, of Berwyn, Illinois. Police said they were called out...
HARVEY, IL
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

Woman charged with making threat that led to zoo lockdown

A 62-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for allegedly telling a crisis hotline employee that she intended to harm herself and visitors at Brookfield Zoo, leading to a lockdown that last for more than two hours on July 5. Local police investigators, assisted by the FBI,...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

Funeral services set for 4 Highland Park parade shooting victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Memorial services and funerals will be held Friday and Saturday for four of the seven people who were killed when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade in Highland Park. Services are scheduled Friday for: Stephen Straus, 88, at 12:30 p.m. at Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation, 303 Dodge Avenue, in Evanston. […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

8-year-old boy critical after he was shot in Highland Park parade

CHICAGO — An 8-year-old boy was critically wounded while attending the Highland Park parade Monday with his family. Cooper Roberts, remains in critical condition and had his spinal cord severed as a result of the shooting, medical staff and his GoFundMe said. He was shot along with his mother, Zion Elementary School District 6 Superintendent […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

WGN News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy