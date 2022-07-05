ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-year-old girl struck, injured by hit-and-run driver in Fort Worth neighborhood

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Traffic investigation detectives are investigating a hit-and-run Monday night that left a 4-year-old girl injured in southeast Fort Worth.

The girl was taken by a private vehicle to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, but her condition was not available Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police believe her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police said they found the vehicle involved in the accident and identified a possible suspect, but no one has been arrested as the investigation is continuing.

Police responded to a call of a major accident involving a car and a pedestrian just after 11 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Malvern Trail.

When they arrived, police learned that the car was westbound on Malvern Trail when it hit the girl. The driver fled the scene after the accident.

Officers were able to obtain suspect vehicle license plate information and the vehicle was located in south Fort Worth and impounded.

Shelby Lynn Meza
3d ago

I am praying 🙏 for her recovery. This article leads me to have so many questions? Does this article state the child was FOUR years old? Why was she out and in danger of anything at all in the first place? Was the child in the street? I have a litany of questions?

