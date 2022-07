This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. The Edifier TWS 330NB earbuds have been on the market since early 2021 and are frequently discounted. But rarely do they get as low as $26, which is what they're at now when you apply the code CNET330NB at checkout, which knocks $39 off their list price of $65. That's a solid deal on a very good pair of "cheap" true-wireless earbuds. The deal ends July 10 and appears to work for all color options.

