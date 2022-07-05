ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Dancers enjoy Mt. Pleasant School of Dance summer programs

By Sarah Wright
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMt. Pleasant School of Dance (MPSD) offers a variety summer programs for dancers of any age. The MPSD is dance studio located 118 S. Washington Street that has Ballet, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Jazz, Lyrical, Modern, Musical Theatre, and Tap classes among other dance classes available. Some of the MPSD...

www.themorningsun.com

Morning Sun

Mid-Michigan entertainment weekend July 8-10 and beyond

• The Art of Reincarnation – Mixed Media Workshop: 1-4 p.m. July 9, Art Reach of Mid Michigan, 111 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant, artreachcenter.org. • July Art Adventure: 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m., July 11 – July 15, Art Reach, 111 E. Broadway St., Mt. Pleasant. Artreachcenter.org.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

The Black Crowes, Stone Temple Pilots to rock Soaring Eagle

Soaring Eagle Casino will host a night of classic rock at 8 p.m. Saturday July 9, starring The Black Crowes, Stone Temple Pilots and Mac Saturn. The Black Crowes emerged in 1990, just when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts. The Atlanta band gave the rock genre a swift and much needed kick with their debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker.” Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way and selling out shows around the world.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Morning Sun

Burlington store slated to open on July 22

The new Burlington store on Mission Street is expected to open towards the end of the month. Burlington is a retail store chain that sells a wide variety of off-price department store clothing items and appliances. The Mt. Pleasant store location at 2231 S. Mission Street previously housed a JCPenney...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Auburn Cornfest’s 51st celebration to have Star Wars theme

Here are the top stories we are following for Monday evening, July 4. Expert warns to be cautious of COVID while traveling for holiday weekend. The Fourth of July festivities is putting COVID in the back on everyone’s minds, but the virus is still floating around. Dry conditions in...
AUBURN, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Mount Pleasant, MI
Entertainment
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
The Saginaw News

Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort hosting open interviews for jobs paying $15 and up

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is hiring to fill various full-time and part-time positions, many of which pay $15 per hour or more. The casino and resort, located at 6800 Soaring Eagle Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, is hosting open interviews from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, and Thursday, July 14, in the ballrooms, according to a Facebook event page.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Up North Voice

Sandbaggers … Up from the ashes

WEST BRANCH – Lisa and Tom Hornbacker recently reopened Sandbagger’s Bar & Grill at the West Branch Country Club. The duo has been through quite a bit the past few years with COVID restrictions and then a fire, which postponed the opening of the restaurant. T. he restaurant’s...
WEST BRANCH, MI
WNEM

Home near elementary school, daycare approved for firearms business

FLUSHING, Mich. (WNEM) - A mid-Michigan home, roughly a quarter-mile away from an elementary school, received the green light to operate a firearms business. The matter may not be as controversial as it sounds. The home in Flushing was approved for a special use permit by the Flushing Planning Commission...
FLUSHING, MI
Morning Sun

Alma to seek passage of increased street millage

For the past 35 years voters in Alma have approved a 2.5-mill neighborhood street reconstruction millage that funds road upgrades throughout the city. However, in the November general election residents will be asked to increase that amount to 3.5 mills for the next six years. The extra mill will be...
ALMA, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Morning Sun

No injuries in west Broadway house fire

No one was injured Tuesday night in a house fire that took place on Mt. Pleasant’s west side. Firefighters from the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department were called to the house in the 1700 block of West Broadway Street just before 7 p.m. When they arrived, they saw flames and smoke coming out of the back, according to a press release from the city of Mt. Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Update on Midland road projects

As summer continues in Midland, so does the road construction. Several major street projects will continue into the late summer and fall, according to a newsletter from the city. Here are updates on what the City of Midland has planned for its streets:. Jefferson Avenue street reconstruction (begins July 5)
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Bay City's Independence Bridge temporarily closed Thursday morning

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Independence Bridge in Bay City will be temporarily closed Thursday morning for repairs. According to the Bay City Government Facebook page, the closure will begin at at 5:00 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last until 5:45 a.m. CITY REMINDER: the Independence Bridge connects Wilder...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Returnables stolen from Saginaw Area Fireworks

Here are the top stories we're following today. Saginaw's bus system is expanding, but it needs room to grow and it's just signed off on a $411,000 study to find out where its future should be. TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, July 6. Updated: 17 hours ago. |. Here are...
SAGINAW, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Troopers in Northern Michigan to Begin Wearing Body Cameras this Week

Michigan State Police Posts in northern Michigan are scheduled to begin receiving body cameras this week. “We have a couple hundred troopers in northern Michigan, we have four posts were rolling this out beginning with the Alpena Post and then we’ll be going to Gaylord, Cadillac, and the Houghton Lake Post,” said Spl/Lt. Derrick Carroll, Michigan State Police 7th District Public Information Officer.
CADILLAC, MI

