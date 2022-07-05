Dancers enjoy Mt. Pleasant School of Dance summer programs

Soaring Eagle Casino will host a night of classic rock at 8 p.m. Saturday July 9, starring The Black Crowes, Stone Temple Pilots and Mac Saturn. The Black Crowes emerged in 1990, just when journalists were lamenting the death of rock, as cheesy pop and hair metal dominated the charts. The Atlanta band gave the rock genre a swift and much needed kick with their debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker.” Fueled by singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels,” and the break-through cover of Otis Redding’s “Hard To Handle,” the band immediately took the rock world by storm, topping Rolling Stone’s “Best New American Band Readers Poll” in late 1990. The Black Crowes went on to release eight studio and four live albums, selling in the tens of millions along the way and selling out shows around the world.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO