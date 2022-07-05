Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders secondary 29th

The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

