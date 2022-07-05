ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Silver Minings: PFF ranks the Raiders secondary 29th

By Marcus-Johnson
silverandblackpride.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders secondary is one of the question marks entering the season. The Raiders didn’t address it aggressively in the draft or free agency. The only moves were the trade for Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett, and both these players...

www.silverandblackpride.com

The Spun

NFL World Is Wondering About Adam Schefter Today

Whenever there is a major NFL move, ESPN's Adam Schefter can be found tweeting about it, whether he broke the original story or not. But this afternoon, Schefter has been conspicuously silent on Twitter after Baker Mayfield was traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Carolina Panthers. The NFL insider's last original tweet was from four hours ago, and it was about ESPN's Dick Vitale documentary.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Marquez Valdes-Scantling 'best receiver' in Chiefs program

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was the "best receiver" during the team's offseason program, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic. Taylor wrote in June that quarterback Patrick Mahomes displayed a “strong connection” with Valdes-Scantling and he is following up a month later. The free-agent signing "offers a combination of speed and size that [quarterback Patrick] Mahomes has never had before," per Taylor. Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster are expected to draw most of Mahomes' targets, but Valdes-Scantling could thrive as a deep threat in an offense looking to replace Tyreek Hill. He will likely be competing for snaps with second-round rookie Skyy Moore and Kansas City incumbent Mecole Hardman.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Projecting the stingiest NFL defenses, from first to worst

For all the attention paid to Tom Brady, elite defenses are as much a part of New England's Super Bowls. Bill Belichick has been able to deliver no matter the personnel turnover, with a unit that's been top 10 in points allowed in 18 of his 22 seasons. Despite losing star corner J.C. Jackson, the Pats hope to keep ahead of the crowd with an elite pass defense anchored by Matthew Judon, Devin McCourty, and Kyle Dugger.
NFL
Local
Nevada Sports
Nevada State
Nevada Football
City
Paradise, NV
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers named as ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver

The Green Bay Packers bid adieu to three of the wide receivers from the 2021 season. Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first and second round pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The first round pick was used to draft inside linebacker Quay Walker. The second round pick, along with the Packers’ own second rounder, was sent to the Minnesota Vikings for the 34th overall pick. This pick was used to draft wide receiver Christian Watson. In addition to Adams, the Packers lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Chiefs) and Equanimeous St. Brown (Bears) to free agency. With so many unproven wide receivers on their roster, the Packers have long been tied to various free agent wide receivers. In a recent publication, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Green Bay as the ideal landing spot for three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Seattle Seahawks statement

While the NFL world waits to find out if the Seattle Seahawks will trade for Baker Mayfield, another pressing matter concerning the franchise caused the owner to release a statement on Tuesday. Ever since longtime Portland Trail Blazers and Seahawks owner Paul Allen passed away in 2018, there has been...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Tua Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater haven't been the NFL's best decision-makers

While Tua Tagovailoa has been often criticized for his performances in his short career, one aspect of his game that’s been talked up is his accuracy. In his 23 career games played, he’s attempted 678 passes, completing 66.2% of those. For comparison, future Hall of Famer Drew Brees, who’s widely considered one of the most accurate quarterbacks of all time, finished his career completing 67.7% of his attempts.
NFL
Person
Brian Mcfadden
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Von Miller

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner lists 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a veteran cut candidate, as if San Francisco can’t find a trade partner they’ll have to consider just outright releasing him to avoid paying him $27 million to be a backup. Wagoner says if there’s no trade market,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Atlanta’s big-bodied pass catchers should be safety net for Falcons QBs

The Falcons are entering unprecedented territory in 2022. For the first time in over a decade, Atlanta will boast a signal caller that isn’t Matt Ryan after the team traded the franchise’s all-time leader in every passing statistic to the Colts. Terry Fontenot quickly signed Marcus Mariota to...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Three free agents who could sign with the Packers before the 2022 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have already filled holes in their roster after a disappointing finish to their 2021 season. They used high draft picks to address linebacker, defensive tackle, and wide receiver. However, there is one position that they should consider bolstering before week one: cornerback. While the Packers trio...
GREEN BAY, WI
#Pff#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Rock Ya Sin#Cbs#Tdl
Yardbarker

Raiders QB Derek Carr Ranked Below Average in His Decision-Making

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading into a season in which the pressure to make the playoffs has never been higher. Derek Carr is coming off one of his best seasons and the Raiders added a game-changing wide receiver in Davante Adams. Pair him up with an excellent slot receiver and a dynamic tight end and not much should be able to get in the way of the Raiders in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Rising Star Reportedly Set To Hit Free Agency

Former No. 1 overall pick Chiney Ogwumike is one of first modern athletes to launch a successful media career while being an active player. The Los Angeles Sparks forward is among ESPN's brightest young talents, but with her current deal with the network set to expire this summer, she's poised to hit media free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jordan Poyer, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Vic Carucci notes the Bills and S Jordan Poyer are likely motivated to get a deal done before training camp or the preseason. Carucci adds it is hard to see a rookie making a more significant impact this season than first-round CB Kaiir Elam, and thinks he can earn the No. 2 cornerback spot if he shows he can be consistent during the preseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals put up big numbers in PFF 2022 stat projections

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to have a shot at three wide receivers reaching the 1,000-yard mark in 2022 after last year’s run to the Super Bowl. An argument for such a feat is simple. They nearly did it last year, with Ja’Marr Chase (1,455 yards), Tee Higgins (1,091) and Tyler Boyd (828) going off for big numbers despite Joe Burrow’s slow start to the year after coming back from an injury early, then resting starters in the season finale.
CINCINNATI, OH

