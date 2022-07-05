ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vatican warns Catholics in Hong Kong of coming persecution, says 'You better be prepared'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonsignor Javier Herrera-Corona, the Vatican's de facto point man in Hong Kong, gave the city a stark warning for Catholic missionaries — expect further persecution. Herrera-Corona spoke in a meeting of the island city's mission projects, most of which have been deeply affected by growing hostility from the Chinese...

Debra Moniz
1d ago

Lord Jesus Christ please put your loving arms around these people and protect them!!! Please put on your full body armor on them!!! In Jesus Christ Holy Name Amen 🙏

