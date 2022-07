Blue Ridge PBS is creating a first-of-its-kind, all-digital television station dedicated to serving Southwest Virginia. PBS Appalachia | Va will serve 13 counties in one of the only areas of the country not currently served by a PBS station. The new station will tell the stories of these communities, celebrate their heritage, highlight their people, and look forward to the region’s growth; all through the lens of industry-leading equipment and the eye of award-winning producers.

BLUE RIDGE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO