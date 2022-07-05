I’m a size 10 and my friend’s a 22 – we wore the same Missguided clothes to show what they look like on different bodies

THERE'S no denying that certain clothes can often look very different on different bodies.

So one woman and her friend decided to reveal how a range of clothes from Missguided looked on a size 10 body and a size 22 figure.

The body positive influencers named Iz and El, who post under the acronym @straighttothecurve, shared a short video to TikTok where they show "different styles on two different body types."

In the clip, El, who is a size 10, explains: "First up we have the new Playboy sport range. First we have the waffle t-shirt and I'm wearing the booty shorts."

Iz - who is plus size - then chimes in: "I'm wearing the waffle t-shirt and the waffle shorts, which obviously come in plus size."

Next up, is a stunning sage gingham playsuit.

"I'm wearing a size 24," says Iz. "And I've paired this with the Missguided sliders and micro bag."

El adds: "I'm wearing a sage gingham co-ord with a white linen shirt, white heels and the same micro bag."

The stylish influencers then both try on a stretch midi skirt and gold hoops.

But while El pairs it with a mint corset and nude bag, Iz opts for an abstract blue top and matching heels.

And finally, the influencers try on a super flattering asymmetric sating dress.

"I' m wearing a size 24 in a baby blue," says Iz, while El slips into a size 10 in a beige colour.

The post has since garnered an impressive 110,000 views and been flooded with comments from fashion fans.

"Both absolutely stunning!" enthused one.

A second praised: "Both gorg."

A third wrote: "The satin dresses look so good on you both!!

the midi skirts!!!!!"

Meanwhile, a further penned: "I absolutely love this!! Pls do more."