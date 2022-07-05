ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a size 10 and my friend’s a 22 – we wore the same Missguided clothes to show what they look like on different bodies

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THERE'S no denying that certain clothes can often look very different on different bodies.

So one woman and her friend decided to reveal how a range of clothes from Missguided looked on a size 10 body and a size 22 figure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mz9el_0gVE5ZUR00
One woman and her friend decided to reveal how a range of clothes from Missguided looked on a size 10 body and a size 22 figure Credit: tiktok/@straighttothecurve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d046o_0gVE5ZUR00
Iz and El also tried on a stunning asymmetric satin dress Credit: tiktok/@straighttothecurve

The body positive influencers named Iz and El, who post under the acronym @straighttothecurve, shared a short video to TikTok where they show "different styles on two different body types."

In the clip, El, who is a size 10, explains: "First up we have the new Playboy sport range. First we have the waffle t-shirt and I'm wearing the booty shorts."

Iz - who is plus size - then chimes in: "I'm wearing the waffle t-shirt and the waffle shorts, which obviously come in plus size."

Next up, is a stunning sage gingham playsuit.

"I'm wearing a size 24," says Iz. "And I've paired this with the Missguided sliders and micro bag."

El adds: "I'm wearing a sage gingham co-ord with a white linen shirt, white heels and the same micro bag."

The stylish influencers then both try on a stretch midi skirt and gold hoops.

But while El pairs it with a mint corset and nude bag, Iz opts for an abstract blue top and matching heels.

And finally, the influencers try on a super flattering asymmetric sating dress.

"I' m wearing a size 24 in a baby blue," says Iz, while El slips into a size 10 in a beige colour.

The post has since garnered an impressive 110,000 views and been flooded with comments from fashion fans.

"Both absolutely stunning!" enthused one.

A second praised: "Both gorg."

A third wrote: "The satin dresses look so good on you both!!

the midi skirts!!!!!"

Meanwhile, a further penned: "I absolutely love this!! Pls do more."

Elaine Griffin King
4d ago

I was obese for several years. I think I’m needs a 24 instead of a 22. The 22 is not attractive on her.

