TUSCALOOSA, AL (06/15/2022)– Madyson Canulette was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for Spring Semester 2022. A total of 11,224 students enrolled during Spring Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

