ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

Work Resumes on I-43 Today

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe orange barrels are still up on I-43 in Manitowoc County. After a brief lull for the holiday weekend resurfacing, ramp and bridge work continues...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Steer clear of the steer in the Village of Luxemburg

KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Steer clear of the steer in Kewaunee County. Village of Luxemburg resident Jacob Kumpfer captured video of runaway livestock at the intersection of Maple and Main streets. “Can’t make this stuff up… Right in the Village of Luxemburg,” Kumpfer wrote on his Facebook post....
LUXEMBURG, WI
wearegreenbay.com

2022 Iola Car Show underway, features 2.5k models

IOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers officially proclaimed July 3 through July 9 as Iola Car Show Week throughout the state of Wisconsin. The proclamation comes on the verge of the 50th anniversary of the Iola Car Show and Swap Meet, scheduled for July 7 through July 9.
IOLA, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Section of Manitowoc’s Washington Street to be Repaved

Another portion of Washington Street in Manitowoc is scheduled to be repaved. City Engineer Greg Minikel says that the stretch from South 21st Street to South 25th Street is going to get asphalt resurfacing. The street will be closed to traffic beginning on Monday, July 11th. The anticipated completion date...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
County
Brown County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Brown County, WI
Traffic
Manitowoc County, WI
Government
City
Denmark, WI
Manitowoc County, WI
Traffic
Brown County, WI
Government
County
Manitowoc County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
101 WIXX

Alligator Found in Northeast Wisconsin Lake

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An animal rescue team is working to find the owners of an exotic animal found in a lake on the border of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties on Friday. An American alligator was netted in Long Lake in Osceola. “Some kids were...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Stretch of Highway 23 to close near the end of July

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Parts of Highway 23 will be closed for five days as part of the Highway 23/Pioneer Road Intersection Project. Beginning July 21, crews will be blocking off the eastbound and westbound 23 between the northbound Interstate 41 off-ramp and the mall entrance on Pioneer Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

465B Jasper Court Kiel WI

This stunning, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo located in Kiel offers ZERO association fees! With an open concept floor plan this property features a relaxing screened in porch just off the kitchen, kitchen pantry, laundry room, living room with a gas fireplace, 2 car garage with extra storage and is just steps away from the bike trail.
KIEL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooperstown#Asphalt#Right Of Way#Hidden Valley Road#I 43#Wisconsin 310
seehafernews.com

Allouez Garage Fire Started by a Child with a Lighter

A child in Allouez reportedly accidentally started a garage on fire yesterday morning. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department reports that they were called to the 600 block of East Mission Road at around 9:45 a.m. where they identified a garage containing what they termed “heavy fire”. The...
ALLOUEZ, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Alarming number of fish dying in Fox River, Bay of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis.— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warned fishermen not to touch any dead or sick fish they see in the Fox River or Bay of Green Bay. The warning comes after hundreds of dead were discovered floating down the river. Jason Breeggemann, the Wisconsin DNR’s Green Bay area fisheries biologist, said the first sightings of dead fish were reported June 18.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Local 5’s Fireworks over Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – 4th of July celebrations are everywhere across the country, and that’s no different right here in Northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 is ready and having fun in several communities as they gear up for their celebrations. You can join us in Green Bay, Oshkosh, Neenah, and Manitowoc!
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Eye Specialists To Move to New Manitowoc Location

BayCare Clinic Eye Specialists in Manitowoc have announced they’ll have a new home effective Monday, July 25th. The three doctors and their staff will be moving from the current location at 4801 Expo Drive to the new BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus at 1111 Bayshore Drive. Their office will move...
MANITOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond du Lac County Board Chairman Sam Kaufman In The Crosshairs Over Abortion Rights – Defund Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney Now!

Fond du Lac County Board Chairman Sam Kaufman needs to prove that he will be a good steward to our communities, including women, girls, and our transgender siblings. We demand that he either introduce or support a County-level non-enforcement resolution to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. Doing so would make enforcing abortion restrictions the lowest possible priority for Fond du Lac County.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Safety concerns impact Green Bay Farmers’ Market on Broadway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In wake of the Highland Park shooting, there is a growing concern for safety at large gatherings and that is no different for the Farmers’ Market in Green Bay. There are barricades on the end of each street so cars can’t pass through....
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Thomas J. Willman

Thomas J. Willman, age 91, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center, Manitowoc. He was born March 3, 1931 in Manitowoc, son of the late Carl and Virginia (Rohrer) Willman. Tom attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1949. Following high school, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. From 1951 until 1953, Tom was stationed in Germany. One of the highlights from his time in Europe was meeting Pope Pius XII. On August 28, 1954, he married Bette Manlick at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2020. Tom owned and operated Tom Willman’s Lunch of Manitowoc for many years and later retired from Vinton Construction. He was a member of VFW Otto Oas Post #659 as well as St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish for many years. In his younger years, Tom attended the Ice Bowl. He also enjoyed bowling, dartball, softball, and playing cards. Tom was happy to have flown on the Honor Flight. He loved to fish (although he seldom caught anything) and was a skilled and avid player of the Stumpf fiddle. Tom enjoyed caning chairs, loved Christmas, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed double bubble and dinner at Friar Tuck’s as often as possible. Above all, Tom loved spending time with his family.
MANITOWOC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy