Heartbroken couple reveal they've called every vet in London and put up 4,000 posters to find beloved cockapoo who is a 'third parent' to their twins after she ran away from the groomers

A heartbroken family have released pictures revealing the adorable bond between their dog and their eighteen-month old twin boys after she ran away from the groomers.

The content has been released in a bid to find Arlowe the cockapoo after she fled in Belsize park, London on 13th May 2022.

Husband and wife Sam Witherow, 36, and Holly Clancey said they had never considered sharing the private photos - which show the siblings embracing and sleeping alongside Arlowe since they were newborn babies.

But now the family, especially their twin sons Gray and Woody, are desperate for their beloved pet to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvyPE_0gVE3KZC00
Husband and wife Sam Witherow, 36, and Holly Clancey are desperately searching for their lost cockapoo Arlowe, who shares a special bond with their sons Gray and Woody. PIctured: Arlowe acting as a 'protective sheepdog' as the twins grew up
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rbncc_0gVE3KZC00
Arlowe with her charges, Woody and Gray, when they were newborn babies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41NdSp_0gVE3KZC00
Adorable Arlowe, a four-year-old dog that filled the family home with joy before going missing earlier this year. The family believe she is still alive and must have been taken by thieves.

They moved to the Hampstead Heath area earlier this year so their children could enjoy fresh air and parks.

Arlowe was part of the family for four years but 'looked like a puppy' according to Sam, who also says this may be the reason she was taken.

He said: 'She does look like a puppy. She has that look about her. the glossiness and movement, people would assume she was a puppy and that is probably why she was taken. She is spayed so can't be used for breeding.'

There has been a rise in dog thefts throughout the country and the family believe Arlowe has been dog-napped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z8HGR_0gVE3KZC00
Mum Holly feeding Woody and Gray as Arlowe watches on. She said that Arlowe has been a constant presence by her children's side since the day they were born 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQFcK_0gVE3KZC00
Sam and Holly have both said that Arlowe, Woody and Gray had an 'incredible bond' and that he was the third parent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l28LP_0gVE3KZC00
 Arlowe would nap with the twins, walk alongside the buggy and even help them finish their dinner! 

They have called every vet in London, put up more than 4,000 posters and started Facebook campaigns in a bid to bring Arlowe back where she belongs.

Owner Holly, who works in marketing, says that their twin boys are deeply feeling the loss of their beloved 'once-in-a-lifetime' family dog.

She said 'Arlowe is family to us. She has been with our family through everything and helped raise these little babies.

''Mama', 'Dada' and 'Arlowe' are basically the only words that our twin boys know.

'Gray and Woody are still young but they are constantly wondering where she is and looking for their big sister to throw their ball to.

'It's heartbreaking. We miss her so much and just want her back - no questions asked.

'If you have our precious Arlowe but you're afraid that you've kept her too long, just drop her off at the vets and they will call us.'

Father and Husband Sam, who works in finance, said that the house feels 'empty'.

He described how Gray and Woody would cheekily drop food they didn't want onto the floor for Arlowe to lap up, something they still do now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BqOLy_0gVE3KZC00
Arlowe wet and wild on a countryside walk before she went missing, the family have put up over 4,000 posters but sadly have had prank calls from kids on the back of them.

He said 'She embraced the boys right away and was their third parent. She was very involved.

'They now bend down to feed her and look baffled when she isn't there.

'We miss her footsteps around the house, her happy-go-lucky attitude. My wife has done an amazing job with this campaign but she was so devastated, as was I.

'To whoever has her please give her back. She will make anyone who has her delighted but she belongs here with us, looking after her brothers like a loyal, loving sheepdog.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inpzO_0gVE3KZC00
The twins with their beloved pet out on a park walk, holding her lead

Arlowe is a brown flat haired cockerpoo, who looks more like a working cocker spaniel with a small head. She has a white patch on her chest.

The cockapoo was last spotted on 13th May 2022 at Hampstead Heath Railway Station running onto the train tracks. Train drivers on the day said they saw Arlowe up and down the train line but the trail went cold after a few hours.

She is chipped and believed to still be alive and likely to have been taken in by someone else.

If anyone does have information about Arlowe, then call 07814790695.

For more details, please go to: https://www.facebook.com/arlowemissingnw3/

