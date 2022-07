KENT, N.Y. — Two men got out of their cars to argue on a New York highway and were fatally struck by a third car, according to investigators with the New York State Police. The crash happened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 84 in the town of Kent, which is located about 25 miles southeast of Poughkeepsie in Putnam County.

