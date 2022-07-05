Top Red Sox pitching prospect Brayan Bello set to make MLB debut

Bello has averaged 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings with Triple-A Worcester.

Brayan Bello with the Worcester Red Sox in June. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Red Sox defeated the Rays on Monday, 4-0. Trevor Story hit his 13th home run of the season. Boston plays Tampa Bay again tonight at 7:10 p.m.

Brayan Bello’s Red Sox debut is set for Wednesday: With each passing start for the Triple-A based Worcester Red Sox in 2022, 23-year-old pitching prospect Brayan Bello has generated an increasing amount of excitement for those hoping his Major League debut wasn’t far off.

And on Monday evening, Bello got the call. According to MassLive’s Katie Morrison, he will start at Fenway Park on Wednesday against the Rays.

In his nine appearances for Worcester (eight of which were starts), Bello has compiled a 6-2 record with a 2.81 ERA. He has also notched an impressive 72 strikeouts in 51.1 innings pitched.

Bello is currently the team’s top rated pitching prospect, and is ranked fourth overall among all prospects in the team’s minor league system.

Trivia: Who is the last Red Sox player to win the MLB Rookie of the Year Award?

(Answer at the bottom).

Hint: 2007.

More from Boston.com:

Celtics reportedly ‘unlikely’ to use big trade exception on ‘substantial piece’

Baseball at its best (and worst): July 4 produced a few moments in baseball that simultaneously showcased the highs and lows of the sport.

First, Seiya Suzuki’s inside-the-park home run:

And later in the day, Byron Buxton’s running catch for the Twins — and some suspect base-running from the White Sox — kicked off a rare triple play:

On this day: In 2015, the United States defeated Japan 5-2 to win the team’s third World Cup trophy. Carli Lloyd was in unstoppable form, scoring a hat-trick in the first half to help give the Americans a commanding lead.

Lloyd capped her hat-trick with arguably the most audacious goal ever scored in a World Cup, chipping the goalkeeper from midfield.

Daily highlight: Rafael Nadal advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon on Monday thanks in part to moments like this.

Trivia answer: Dustin Pedroia