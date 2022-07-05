ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police appeal to find a missing deaf teenage girl, 16, after she disappeared from her home in Somerset on Saturday

By Oliver Price For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Police searching for a 16-year-old deaf girl who went missing from a village near Bristol without her vital medication are now appealing for the public's help to find her.

Tammy has been missing from her home in the village of Congresbury, in Somerset, where she was last seen at 11am on Saturday, July 2.

Her family said that it was out of character for her to be away from home and to not be in touch with members of her family.

They also warned that she is without her necessary medication, BristolLive reports.

Tammy (pictured) has been missing from her home in the village of Congresbury, near Bristol, where she was last seen at 11am on Saturday, July 2

Avon and Somerset Police described Tammy as having white skin, brown hair and brown eyes.

They said she was wearing a maroon cardigan with floral embroidery, dark blue roll-up jeans and black Dr Martens boots with pink laces. She is deaf and lip-reads.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a public appeal last night (Monday, July 4) to find missing Tammy.

In a message directly to her, police asked that if she sees the appeal to please get in touch with them, as her family are extremely worried about her.

Anyone who sees Tammy has been asked to call 999 and give reference number 5222157845, or call 101 if you know where she may be.

Tammy's family say that it is out of character for her to be away from home and not in touch with family members

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: 'It's out of character for her to be away from home and not in touch with family, and she's without her necessary medication.

'If you know where Tammy is now, please call 999 and give the reference 5222157845.

'If you have any other information ring 101 with the same reference.

'Tammy - if you see this, please get in touch. Your family are worried about you.'

