Arizona State

July 5 is the last day to register to vote ahead of Arizona primary election

 3 days ago

Arizona abortion measure falls short of signatures to get on ballot

Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
The Breakdown – A Knife Fight for the 9th Floor: Arizona Governor

This Battle Royale has everything: drag queens, donations to Obama, prosciutto, skipped debates…. As you almost certainly know by now, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been term limited and cannot run for another term. As such we will be electing a new Governor, allowing Ducey time to figure out a way to become Vice President regardless of who is elected President in 2024. And in a time when the pain at the pump, the grocery store, and dang near everywhere is salient and unavoidable, it would normally be a ripe moment in time for Arizona Republicans to push Democrats back into the hole of irrelevancy that they have risen out of from the last few election cycles.
Ducey signs 47 bills, vetoes 3, as deadline for action looms

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act...
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signs bill that bans close recording of law enforcement

PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
Bear in school grounds euthanized at request of Arizona Game & Fish

A black bear, sighted in recent months in the area and found Thursday morning inside Parker school grounds, was euthanized by law enforcement at the request of Arizona Game and Fish. At around 4:30 am, law enforcement responded to a call of a bear sighting in the area of 19th...
Here Are Arizona's Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly. Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and...
The Mysteries of Kari Lake

The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
Pima County Democrats Blasted for Vulgar Independence Day Tweet

The Pima County Democratic Party found itself in hot water after it posted a vulgar message about Independence Day to its Twitter account. “F*ck the Fourth,” the now-deleted tweet said, attaching a flyer for a pro-abortion event at Reid Park sponsored by the Tucson Women’s March. Gubernatorial candidate...
