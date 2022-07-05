July 5 is the last day to register to vote ahead of Arizona primary election

PHOENIX — Early voting is underway in Arizona for the 2022 primary election and ballots were sent out to voters in Maricopa County on Wednesday. Arizona’s largest county started sending out mail ballots to registered voters who requested them or are on the Active Early Voting List ahead of Election Day on Aug. 2.
Supporters of a sweeping effort to overhaul Arizona’s election and campaign finance laws filed more than 475,000 signatures on Thursday in hopes of qualifying for the November ballot. “This is what democracy looks like!” bellowed Roy Tatum, the political director for Our Voice Our Vote, as he and other...
Abortion rights advocates were set to meet at the Secretary of State's office on Thursday to turn in their petition signatures. They ended up canceling as they couldn't reach the required amount of 350,000 signatures. Some might consider this a loss, though they still consider their efforts a win. "We...
Arizonans will not get a chance to constitutionally protect abortion rights, at least not this year. Shasta McManus, treasurer of Arizonans for Reproductive Freedom, told Capitol Media Services her organization will not be turning in the petitions for a ballot measure it has been gathering since May. She said they were able to get only about 176,000 ahead of Thursday's deadline.
This Battle Royale has everything: drag queens, donations to Obama, prosciutto, skipped debates…. As you almost certainly know by now, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has been term limited and cannot run for another term. As such we will be electing a new Governor, allowing Ducey time to figure out a way to become Vice President regardless of who is elected President in 2024. And in a time when the pain at the pump, the grocery store, and dang near everywhere is salient and unavoidable, it would normally be a ripe moment in time for Arizona Republicans to push Democrats back into the hole of irrelevancy that they have risen out of from the last few election cycles.
As of July 6, 2022, 8 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Arizona in 2022. In-State Tuition for Non-Citizen Residents Measure. Description: Repeals provisions of Proposition 300 (2006) to allow in-state tuition for non-citizen residents.
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed 47 bills from the Legislation session that ended nearly two weeks ago but vetoed three, including a measure that would have asked voters in Maricopa County to extend a sales tax that funds transportation projects. But Ducey did not act...
PHOENIX — Arizona public schools now have greater access to recruitment and training options for teachers and other educational leaders after a bill expanding training was signed Tuesday by Gov. Doug Ducey. Senate Bill 1159 allows people without a bachelor degree to begin training to become a teacher and...
PHOENIX — Ballots are being mailed all across the state as voters are set to decide who they want to make it to November's general election. Already candidates have argued over what Arizonans want, but we decided to go to diners and restaurants to talk with locals about what is most important to them.
PHOENIX - On July 6, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed into law a bill that makes it illegal to record law enforcement within 8 feet (about 2.4 meters). Under the new law, it is a misdemeanor if someone keeps recording, after getting a verbal warning to stop. There are, however, some exceptions to the law, including if the person recording is the one being questioned by police.
The former FOX 10 anchor and would-be Arizona governor seemed open to a profile in PHOENIX. Then she wasn’t. We did one anyway. My failed profile of Kari Lake begins in a Brazilian steakhouse in Scottsdale over all-you-can-eat skewers of grilled tenderloin and roasted chicken hearts. It’s lunch hour...
The Pima County Democratic Party found itself in hot water after it posted a vulgar message about Independence Day to its Twitter account. “F*ck the Fourth,” the now-deleted tweet said, attaching a flyer for a pro-abortion event at Reid Park sponsored by the Tucson Women’s March. Gubernatorial candidate...
