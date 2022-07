CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Construction crews will be closing part of a street in Champaign later this week in order to complete pavement patching. Weather permitting, Cottage Court will close between White Street and Springfield Avenue on Friday and will remain closed all of next week. The street will remain open at White Street to allow access to local properties, but through traffic will not be allowed.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO