Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Mick Foley had one “nasty” experience at WCW Spring Stampede 1994. On the latest episode of “Foley Is Pod,” the Hardcore Legend joined co-host Conrad Thompson in the first watch-along of Foley’s podcasting career, which happened to be a tag team street fight featuring Foley and Maxx Payne (aka Man Mountain Rock in WWE) against the Nasty Boys. The fight was intense, and Foley, using his Cactus Jack persona, had to call an audible when a table collapsed under the combined weight of him and Jerry Sags. Foley went for an “old reliable” spot called the Nestea Plunge, which is just a flatback bump to the outside, but this one was off the side of the stage.
