Nashville, TN

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLater this month, at the summer’s biggest event, Theory will get a rematch for the WWE United States Title. The second battle of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. Theory...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

 

