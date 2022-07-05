Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Money in the Bank lived up to its reputation of shaking up the Title picture, as Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey and successfully became the new SmackDown Women's Champion. Now Morgan will head to the blue brand and reveal what's next for her, and a new promo for this week's SmackDown has revealed that Rousey will be featured on the show as well. The new promo asks how the Baddest Woman on the planet will respond to Morgan's cash-in, and teases we will find out this Friday. You can watch the full promo in the video below.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO