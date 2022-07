NEW YORK - As a 12-year-old in the Dominican Republic, Pablo Vargas began spending afternoons at his cousin's tailor shop. His father sent him there after school, hoping he would learn a skill that would prove useful in adulthood. That skill became Pablo's career, which he continued to pursue after immigrating to the United States in 1984. He soon started work at Stanton Tailor Shop on the Lower East Side. Seven years later, he became the owner. For Pablo and his staff, a typical day on the job involves mending pockets, tightening waists, and tapering legs.During fittings, Pablo listens to customers with...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO