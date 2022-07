It's official: 2023 Maize quarterback Avery Johnson has committed to Kansas State. "It just feels like a weight lifted off my shoulders," Johnson told GoPowercat following his commitment. "Being able to announce to the world where I'm going is definitely an exciting moment and I'll remember it for the rest of my life. I'm just happy to be able to say I'm gonna be a Wildcat."

