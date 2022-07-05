Elmira Police looking for July 4 bike thief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying people in a video seen taking an electric bike from outside a local business on July 4.
The Elmira Police Department posted security camera footage of two people seen walking on the 400 block of Walnut Street outside a local store around 6:11 p.m. on July 4, 2022. One of the people in the video then takes the e-bike, which was propped against a sign on the sidewalk, and walks away.Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief
EPD said anyone with information on the identities of either people in the video should call Elmira Police at (607)-737-5626.
