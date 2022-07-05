ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Elmira Police looking for July 4 bike thief

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying people in a video seen taking an electric bike from outside a local business on July 4.

The Elmira Police Department posted security camera footage of two people seen walking on the 400 block of Walnut Street outside a local store around 6:11 p.m. on July 4, 2022. One of the people in the video then takes the e-bike, which was propped against a sign on the sidewalk, and walks away.

EPD said anyone with information on the identities of either people in the video should call Elmira Police at (607)-737-5626.

WETM 18 News

Hearse reported stolen in Endicott

ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Endicott Police Department is currently investigating a complaint of a reported stolen vehicle. It was reportedly stolen in the Village of Endicott on July 2nd around 1 p.m. The vehicle is a Green 2014 Cadillac Hearse with a black top. It was last seen...
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested for recent burglary spree

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police. Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Police: Music shop burglarized in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Police are investigating an alleged burglary at an Ithaca music shop. Ithaca Police say Hickey’s Music Store on Adams Street was broken into around 4 AM Wednesday. They say an alarm went off. Cash was allegedly stolen. The suspect fled before authorities arrived. Anyone...
ITHACA, NY
Elmira, NY
Crime & Safety
Elmira, NY
Sports
City
Elmira, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira woman dies in fatal Addison accident

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police reported that an Elmira woman has died after a fatal multi-vehicle accident in Steuben County Wednesday afternoon. The three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 2:59 p.m. on July 6, 2022, on State Route 417 in the Town of Addison, according to New York State Police. Susan Elston, 51, died after […]
ADDISON, NY
FL Radio Group

Investigation Into Waterloo Fire Leads to Arrest

A resident of 111 North Virginia Street in Waterloo has been charged with arson following the investigation into a fire there earlier this week. Waterloo Police say the Tuesday night fire was caused by 24-year-old Derrick Smith’s lit cigarette, which was left on a tray of cigarette butts on top of a water cooler, causing it to ignite. Investigators say the fire spread to the building causing damage to the exterior of the lower and upper apartments, which were both occupied. Everyone was safely able to escape.
WATERLOO, NY
WBRE

Multiple firearms stolen from man’s residence, PSP

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— On Thursday, July 7, Pennsylvania State Police announced multiple firearms were stolen from a 54-year-old man’s home in Susquehanna County. Investigators said the unknown suspect stole a 16 gauge shotgun, 20 gauge shotgun, 22 caliber rifle, a black Hi-Point Carbine rifle, and 100 rounds of Magtech 115 GR ammunition […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police find missing Susquehanna County boy

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they found the missing 12-year-old boy from Bridgewater Township. According to police Mason Joseph Maguschak was last seen around 10:00 p.m. at his home in the 1130 block of Chenango Street in Montrose on July 6. Maguschak has since been found without altercation.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Endicott

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Endicott Wednesday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and Washington Avenue. According to the Endicott Police Department, the man was picked up by an ambulance at his home on Madison Avenue a block away from the scene of the accident.
ENDICOTT, NY
WETM

Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Isaac A. Arnold

Isaac A. Arnold is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Arnold has violated the terms of his probation. Arnold was convicted of robbery. Arnold is is 21 years old. Arnold has blue eyes and brown hair. Arnold is 5’9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. The last...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged after making threats at church softball game

Sayre, Pa. — A church softball game was interrupted on the afternoon of June 25 when a man approached a player and shoved him, according to officers with the Athens Police Department. In response to being shoved, the player retaliated and pushed James Willis, 62, to the ground. After being told to calm down by several other players on the field, Willis, who told Officer John Strozyk during an interview that he was "scared," pulled a pocket knife out. ...
ATHENS, PA
FL Radio Group

Bath Man Accused of Using a Broken Light Bulb in Assault

A weekend incident in Steuben County resulted in a Bath’s man arrest on multiple felony charges. State Police say 28-year-old Joshua Jackson allegedly assaulted someone with a broken lightbulb and then prevented 9-1-1 from being called. Jackson was charged with assault with a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction, both felonies.
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police looking for alleged Weis Markets steak thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged steak thief from Weis Markets over the holiday weekend. The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of a man at Weis Markets, saying he allegedly stole about $250 worth of premium steaks around 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: June 27 to July 3

During the week of Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 3, the Owego Police Department had 115 service calls, 5 arrests, 4 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 18 traffic tickets. 33-year-old Jeffery C. Royce of Owego was arrested for an arrest warrant issued by City of Binghamton Court. He was turned over to Binghamton Police custody for arraignment.
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

