Elmira Police looking for July 4 bike thief

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police are asking the public for help in identifying people in a video seen taking an electric bike from outside a local business on July 4.

The Elmira Police Department posted security camera footage of two people seen walking on the 400 block of Walnut Street outside a local store around 6:11 p.m. on July 4, 2022. One of the people in the video then takes the e-bike, which was propped against a sign on the sidewalk, and walks away.

EPD said anyone with information on the identities of either people in the video should call Elmira Police at (607)-737-5626.

Watch the video posted by Elmira Police in the player above.

