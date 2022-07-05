ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO 13

Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

By Kelly Maricle
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01A7Mc_0gVDzDQZ00

VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning.

Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in the river southeast of Van Meter near the Prairie Village Mobile Home Park.

Emergency crews were originally called to the river in an area near Van Meter on Sunday afternoon after Morrow fell from his inner tube into the water and disappeared. Crews searched the river until dark Sunday and resumed their search on Monday.

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

Chief Daggett said it happened at a spot on the river upstream of Van Meter where construction crews were doing work on a bridge over I-80. The crews had diverted the river’s flow using large, corrugated metal tubes, like culverts. Daggett said Morrow’s mother told him her son was tubing with some people when two teens in the group got sucked into the tubes, and he tried to help them. That’s when he fell off his tube and didn’t resurface.

“The mother this morning and I had a conversation. The group that he (Morrow) was with informed her that he was trying to get to the two teenagers that were pulled in and keep people back. And he got pulled in,” said Daggett.

Crews from the Van Meter Police Department, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Van Meter Fire & Rescue, and Adel Fire & Rescue were continuing to search the river Tuesday when Morrow’s body was located.

According to Daggett, the DNR had spoken to the Iowa Department of Transportation about placing signs upstream of the bridge construction to warn those on the river about the dangerous conditions. The department confirmed on Tuesday that the correct signage was out there on Sunday.

“The Iowa DOT has worked with the DNR to place signs to warn those on the river of the construction and discourage use of that area. We have confirmed that those signs were in place at the time of the incident.”

Andrea Henry, Director of Strategic Communications for the Iowa Department of Transportation

Chief Daggett told WHO 13 that he is planning to have the Van Meter Fire Department completely shut down access to the river starting at the Puckerbrush access. He plans to put a lot of signage up warning people of the dangers and would also like to place a physical barrier in the river with signs on it, much like the chain barrier across the Des Moines River in downtown Des Moines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

Festivals prioritize crowd safety following Fourth of July shootings

DES MOINES, Iowa — Following deadly mass shootings around the country on the Fourth of July, some event goers are apprehensive about attending large-scale festivities. This weekend, 80/35 in downtown Des Moines and Summerfest in Ankeny will bring thousands out to enjoy music, food and more. Ahead of the events, police departments across the metro are taking extra steps to make crowd safety their number one priority.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raccoon River#Suicide#Murder#Tubing#Accident
WHO 13

Drivers injured in Grand Avenue head-on crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are working to determine what caused a head-on crash that injured two people Wednesday morning in Des Moines. It happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 44th Street, close to the Des Moines Art Center. A westbound car and an eastbound SUV hit head-on, according to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged After Deadly West Des Moines Car-Bicycle Crash

(West Des Moines, IA) -- An Urbandale man is facing charges after a deadly West Des Moines bicycle crash. Police say 42-two-year-old Brian Kirkman is accused of driving a car that hit a bicyclist last Friday night in the 96-hundred block of Raccoon River Park Drive. Fifty-seven-year-old James Deal of Des Moines died at the hospital. Kirkman is charged with homicide by motor vehicle and O-W-I, 2nd Offense and was taken to the Dallas County Jail.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

'Gross overreach of power': BLM responds to Des Moines police officers' lawsuit

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Black Liberation Movement is calling thelawsuit filed by two police officers against six protestors an example of white supremacy. Officers Peter Wilson and Jeffery George are suing the protestors, including City Council member Indira Shuemaker, over a chaotic demonstration outside the State Capitol two years ago.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
MINBURN, IA
WHO 13

June weather recap and a look ahead to the rest of July

The first half of June brought several days with cool and rainy weather, but it wasn’t enough to keep Iowa from seeing another month of below average precipitation. On the temperature side, heat returned once the rain stopped, and Des Moines recorded ten days in the 90s. Des Moines Temperatures and Precipitation Overall temperatures were […]
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home's front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a home Saturday morning. KCCI in Des Moines reports the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police remind residents of firework rules

DES MOINES, Iowa — Fireworks can be fun, but Des Moines police say there are rules in place so they don't turn dangerous. "If it goes bang, you can't set it off in your neighborhood," said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. "Commercial grade fireworks are set up by professionals who are licensed. There's no private consumers allowed to shoot fireworks in the city of Des Moines."
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Hubbell Realty sells spec warehouse property for $19.3 million

Hubbell Realty Co. has sold its speculative industrial project in Ankeny's Crosswinds Business Park to out-of-state investors. Screen grab courtesy Hubbell Realty Co. A speculative industrial project that Hubbell Realty Co. began building a year ago in Ankeny’s Crosswinds Business Park has been sold to a group of investors, Polk County real estate transactions show.
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy