Southern Christian Coalition laments court decision in adoption case. For months, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition have publicly spoken out against the national group, Alliance Defending Freedom, and their defense of an East Tennessee adoption agency, Holston Home, that refused to work with a Jewish couple solely on the basis of their faith. Earlier this week, a panel of 3 judges in Tennessee dismissed the case, with the dissenting judge indicating that the majority votes didn't fully consider the extent of the religious discrimination that occurred.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO