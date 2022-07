LIMA — After over 33 years, there is a new engineer in the Allen County Sanitary Department. Stephen Kayatin is set to retire as the Allen County Engineer and Allen County Commissioners have officially appointed Brad Niemeyer to fill the position. Hired in 2002, Brad has served in this community focusing on customer service and the well-being of Allen County. He will be shifting from Assistant Sanitary Engineer to Sanitary Engineer.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO