Alleged love triangle killing: Officials share timeline of events

The woman killed this week after a bullet flew across a lake and into her head was a young mom who was lounging on a couch inside her Ohio home after watching Fourth of July fireworks, her boyfriend said. Chelsey Jones, 26, leaves behind her two daughters, aged six and...
COSTA RICA (CBS/AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge, the agency said."The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture...
Highland Park shooting: Police arrest suspected gunman after six killed at Chicago parade. The parents of a little boy who got lost in the chaos of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park have tragically been named among the dead. In lighter news on Tuesday morning, the two-year-old was...
Kaitlin Armstrong who allegedly killed a woman she saw as her romantic rival, is back on U.S. soil and facing murder charges. NBC’s Rehema Ellis reports for TODAY on how authorities tracked her down thousands of miles away in Costa Rica.July 4, 2022.
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has been appointed a public defender after his parents hired a high-profile lawyer - whose clients include R Kelly - to represent them.Mr Crimo made his first appearance in court on seven murder charges on Wednesday, two days after he opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb.Appearing via Zoom from the Lake County jail, Mr Crimo spoke only once to state that he did not have a private attorney. Judge Theodore Potkonjak then paused the hearing and directed him to step into a private meeting with public defender Gregory...
Simple advice from a friend to stay near the door may have saved Yenifer Yulisa Cardona Tomás from the deadly fate that befell 53 other migrants when they were abandoned trapped in a sweltering semi-trailer last week on the edge of San Antonio. Speaking by phone from her hospital...
NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I was very supportive throughout my friend Angela’s third pregnancy, even though she admitted to me at one point that she wasn’t exactly sure who the father of the baby was.
A Georgia man was shot during a gated community home invasion in Sandy Springs on the morning of the Fourth of July. The Sandy Springs Police Department noted that the man was home when the suspects broke in. When the suspects spotted the victim, they shot him. He was later taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition. Sgt. Matt McGinnis, SSPD's public information officer, said he is "thankful" because the incident could have "gone much different."
Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.
A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
An Illinois mother was livestreaming the Highland Park July 4 parade when gunfire erupted, prompting mass panic as paradegoers scattered. Witness Gina Troiani, whose son was scheduled to walk in the parade with his daycare class, described the shooting Tuesday on "America's Newsroom," detailing the moment she knew it was time to flee for safety.
Footage appearing to show the arrest of alleged mass shooter Robert Crimo III has sparked debate after a police officer asked him to “do me a favour”. Yesterday, at least six people were killed and many more were injured when a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a 4 July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.
Children who were forced to shelter in place after a gunman opened fire at a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, filled in colouring books in the basement of a business in the Illinois city as law enforcement searched for the fugitive suspect. In an image tweeted by...
Two men attending an event at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in the Hamptons caught on fire after rubbing alcohol caused an explosion on the premises, according to authorities. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Newsweek the incident occurred at 4 Bay Street on June 25. "It was reported to us at 6:04 p.m. as two subjects previously on fire. Apparently, it was during an event and someone added alcohol to a Sterno can causing it to flash and setting the two men on fire. The two men were extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.
The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
A CHILLING final picture shows a nurse climbing 60ft to a rickety zip wire platform moments before she plunged to her death. Yasmili Araujo, 23, had gone with her boyfriend and pals to a water park on July 2. Witnesses said she climbed to the top of the zip line...
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A woman who survived the July Fourth mass shooting at a suburban Chicago parade Monday said it is a “miracle” she is alive because a man who was next to her family was one of the seven people killed. Lorena Sevano, 44, of...
Seven members of the same family have been murdered in Mexico, authorities said Monday, at a time when President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador faces mounting scrutiny of his security policy. Three women and four men, including a minor, were shot at their home in the municipality of Boca del Rio...
Comments / 0