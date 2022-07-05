Alleged love triangle killing: Officials share timeline of events

Two men attending an event at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in the Hamptons caught on fire after rubbing alcohol caused an explosion on the premises, according to authorities. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Newsweek the incident occurred at 4 Bay Street on June 25. "It was reported to us at 6:04 p.m. as two subjects previously on fire. Apparently, it was during an event and someone added alcohol to a Sterno can causing it to flash and setting the two men on fire. The two men were extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.

EAST HAMPTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO