Alleged love triangle killing: Officials share timeline of events

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Marshals and Austin Police have revealed more details about how Kaitlin...

CBS DFW

Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica

COSTA RICA (CBS/AP) — A Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson at an Austin home has been arrested in Costa Rica, the U.S. Marshals Service said Thursday.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, was arrested Wednesday at a hostel on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, the Marshals Service said in a statement. Armstrong was expected to be returned to the United States, where she faces a murder charge, the agency said."The Marshals Service elevated the Kaitlin Armstrong investigation to major case status early in this investigation, which likely played a key role in her capture...
The Independent

Robert Crimo appointed public defender after his parents hire high-profile attorney who represents R Kelly

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has been appointed a public defender after his parents hired a high-profile lawyer - whose clients include R Kelly - to represent them.Mr Crimo made his first appearance in court on seven murder charges on Wednesday, two days after he opened fire on a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb.Appearing via Zoom from the Lake County jail, Mr Crimo spoke only once to state that he did not have a private attorney. Judge Theodore Potkonjak then paused the hearing and directed him to step into a private meeting with public defender Gregory...
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
Fox News

Georgia man shot during gated community home invasion on July 4th

A Georgia man was shot during a gated community home invasion in Sandy Springs on the morning of the Fourth of July. The Sandy Springs Police Department noted that the man was home when the suspects broke in. When the suspects spotted the victim, they shot him. He was later taken to the hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition. Sgt. Matt McGinnis, SSPD's public information officer, said he is "thankful" because the incident could have "gone much different."
Popculture

Talk Show Host Hospitalized After Alarming Fall

Loose Women star Brenda Edwards is recovering after a scary accident resulted in a trip to the hospital. The TV personality, who also formerly competed on The X Factor, revealed over the weekend that she was hospitalized after she broke her leg, an injury that left her "gutted" as it forced her to pull out of her appearance as Mama Morton in the hit UK musical adaptation of Chicago.
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
Newsweek

Two Men Catch Fire at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Store in the Hamptons

Two men attending an event at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop store in the Hamptons caught on fire after rubbing alcohol caused an explosion on the premises, according to authorities. Sag Harbor Village Chief of Police Austin J. McGuire told Newsweek the incident occurred at 4 Bay Street on June 25. "It was reported to us at 6:04 p.m. as two subjects previously on fire. Apparently, it was during an event and someone added alcohol to a Sterno can causing it to flash and setting the two men on fire. The two men were extinguished with a fire extinguisher," he said.
Insider

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect claimed his son called the Copenhagen shooter an 'idiot' the night before the July 4th massacre

The father of the Highland Park shooting suspect said he talked about another mass shooting the night before the massacre. Robert Crimo Jr. said his son called the gunman who killed three people at a Copenhagen shopping mall*/ an "idiot." Crimo and the suspect's mother retained attorney Steve Greenberg, whose...
