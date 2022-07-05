AP News Summary at 8:27 p.m. EDT

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — For many people, the mass shooting that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others in a Chicago suburb on July 4 was yet another reminder that any place, any event in the U.S....
The death toll from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park has now risen to seven, with one of the wounded victims succumbing to their injuries one day on from the attack.Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon that a seventh victim had died.The victim’s age and identity have not been revealed.Meanwhile, the six previous victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.The first six adults...
Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
Brittney Griner pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug charges in Russia, but she told the criminal court that she did not intentionally break any laws. Griner told the court that she had “inadvertently” packed vape cartridges with hashish oil in her luggage when she was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on Feb. 17.
Brittney Griner is still not allowed to return to the United States. A court in Russia has reportedly extended the detention for Griner which means she has to remain in jail until at least Jul. 2. Griner has been in jail for over 100 days after there was an incident...
Police have arrested a person of interest in the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in Illinois on Monday. Police have not labeled Robert "Bobby" E. Crimo III a suspect but said on Monday night that a "significant amount of digital evidence" helped lead them to arrest the 22-year-old.
A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
People in Kyiv are feeling mixed emotions after Boris Johnson announced he was stepping down as prime minister of the United Kingdom.While many are thankful for Johnson's help during the war against Russia and are disappointed to see him go, some are feeling rather indifferent to his imminent departure.Eating a cake named after Johnson, Olya Sapirska expressed her indifference to his announcement."Well, I'm okay with it. It's [Johnson's] decision. I think it won't get worse for us", she said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The European Commission vowed Friday to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods” — a move that comes two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24, when hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum-seekers attempted to storm through a border post and scale a border fence into Melilla. In addition to the deaths, some 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured. “We have discussed how we can further cooperate on fighting the smugglers, preventing such violent and dangerous situation as we saw two weeks ago,” Johansson said in a video message after the meeting. There were no further details on what exactly the new, violent methods being used by smugglers were but the European Commission said it would enhance police cooperation with Morocco, including with joint investigations.
