Chicago, IL

AP News Summary at 8:27 p.m. EDT

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Deadly July 4 parade: Shots, then a frantic rush to escape. HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — For many people, the mass shooting that killed at least seven people and injured 30 others in a Chicago suburb on July 4 was yet another reminder that any place, any event in the U.S....

The Independent

Death toll from July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park rises to seven as victims named

The death toll from the mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park has now risen to seven, with one of the wounded victims succumbing to their injuries one day on from the attack.Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times on Tuesday afternoon that a seventh victim had died.The victim’s age and identity have not been revealed.Meanwhile, the six previous victims were named as follows: Katherine Goldstein, 88; Irina McCarthy, 35; Kevin McCarthy, 37; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.The first six adults...
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
Newsweek

Russian Oligarch Yuri Voronov Found Dead in Swimming Pool

A multi-millionaire businessman was found dead floating in his swimming pool near St. Petersburg in the latest mysterious demise of a member of Russia's elite over the last few months. The body of Yuri Voronov, 61, was found in his home in the ultra-wealthy Vyborgsky district of the Leningrad region...
The Independent

Ukrainians express indifference and disappointment at Johnson stepping down

People in Kyiv are feeling mixed emotions after Boris Johnson announced he was stepping down as prime minister of the United Kingdom.While many are thankful for Johnson's help during the war against Russia and are disappointed to see him go, some are feeling rather indifferent to his imminent departure.Eating a cake named after Johnson, Olya Sapirska expressed her indifference to his announcement."Well, I'm okay with it. It's [Johnson's] decision. I think it won't get worse for us", she said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Johnson commits to spending 2.5% of GDP on defence - follow live
The Associated Press

EU, Morocco renew migration deal after Spanish border deaths

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The European Commission vowed Friday to step up its work with Morocco to fight human smugglers who are using “new, extremely violent methods” — a move that comes two weeks after 23 people died at the border between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla. EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska met with Morocco’s Interior Minister Abdelouafi Laftit in Rabat to discuss the events of June 24, when hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants and asylum-seekers attempted to storm through a border post and scale a border fence into Melilla. In addition to the deaths, some 200 Moroccan and Spanish law enforcement officers and more than 70 civilians were injured. “We have discussed how we can further cooperate on fighting the smugglers, preventing such violent and dangerous situation as we saw two weeks ago,” Johansson said in a video message after the meeting. There were no further details on what exactly the new, violent methods being used by smugglers were but the European Commission said it would enhance police cooperation with Morocco, including with joint investigations.
