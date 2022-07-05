Speed limits reduced around Marshall for pedestrian safety

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is working to make the streets around campus safer for pedestrians.

According to officials with the university, a temporary order from West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston issued a temporary order to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on th 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue between 6th Street and 20th Street. Officials say the speed limit signs in the area will be modified this week.

University officials say the city has installed a new crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue for safer access to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the Recreation Center.

Marshall officials also say they plan to launch a pedestrian safety public awareness campaign for the campus community when the Fall 2022 semester begins. Officials say the campaign will include traditional strategies such as posters and public service announcements, but will also ask faculty to discuss pedestrian safety in their classes throughout the first days of the semester.

The university has coordinated these new safety efforts with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

“Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and I share the same vision of enhancing safety surrounding Marshall’s Huntington campus in every regard,” Williams said. “I am pleased to see that the West Virginia Division of Highways has ordered a temporary speed reduction on 3rd and 5th Avenues as it continues to analyze potential long-term solutions in its traffic safety audit.”

Williams says both Marshall and Huntington’s police departments will work to enforce the speed limit changes.

University officials say these plans began after a student, Maribeth Cox, 22, of Milton, West Virginia was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing 3rd Avenue in the 1800 block near the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center.

The speed limit reduction, crosswalk and awareness campaign are the result of ongoing discussions among Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following a tragic incident in November 2021 in which a Marshall University student was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue.

In the days following her death, Williams requested a safety audit on the roads around campus, university officials say. According to the university, the audit began in the spring and the second phase of the audit begins in September. Officials say they plan to finish the audit by the end of 2022. The audit is looking at historical crash data, traffic signage and markings on the road, and on-site observations and reviewing how to improve vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle safety around campus.

The university has also created a Pedestrian Safety Task Force, which recommended the reduction in the speed limit and the pedestrian safety campaign.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is Marshall’s highest priority and I am encouraged with the news of the speed reduction around campus,” Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said. “As we wait for the traffic safety audit to be completed, this temporary speed reduction, the new crosswalk on 20th Street and our upcoming educational campaign on campus will add tools for keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

According to the university, the budget for the speed limit reductions and crosswalk was approved by the Huntington City Council at a cost of $151,906.

