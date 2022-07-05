ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Speed limits reduced around Marshall for pedestrian safety

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fDIPE_0gVDxbUJ00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is working to make the streets around campus safer for pedestrians.

According to officials with the university, a temporary order from West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston issued a temporary order to reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on th 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue between 6th Street and 20th Street. Officials say the speed limit signs in the area will be modified this week.

University officials say the city has installed a new crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd Avenue and 5th Avenue for safer access to the Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the Recreation Center.

Pedestrian fatalities hit four-decade high in 2021: These states recorded the most

Marshall officials also say they plan to launch a pedestrian safety public awareness campaign for the campus community when the Fall 2022 semester begins. Officials say the campaign will include traditional strategies such as posters and public service announcements, but will also ask faculty to discuss pedestrian safety in their classes throughout the first days of the semester.

The university has coordinated these new safety efforts with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

“Marshall University President Brad D. Smith and I share the same vision of enhancing safety surrounding Marshall’s Huntington campus in every regard,” Williams said. “I am pleased to see that the West Virginia Division of Highways has ordered a temporary speed reduction on 3rd and 5th Avenues as it continues to analyze potential long-term solutions in its traffic safety audit.”

Williams says both Marshall and Huntington’s police departments will work to enforce the speed limit changes.

Pedestrian hit by train in Charleston, West Virginia

University officials say these plans began after a student, Maribeth Cox, 22, of Milton, West Virginia was struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing 3rd Avenue in the 1800 block near the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center.

The speed limit reduction, crosswalk and awareness campaign are the result of ongoing discussions among Mayor Steve Williams, Marshall University administrators and officials with the West Virginia Division of Highways following a tragic incident in November 2021 in which a Marshall University student was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue.

In the days following her death, Williams requested a safety audit on the roads around campus, university officials say. According to the university, the audit began in the spring and the second phase of the audit begins in September. Officials say they plan to finish the audit by the end of 2022. The audit is looking at historical crash data, traffic signage and markings on the road, and on-site observations and reviewing how to improve vehicular, pedestrian and bicycle safety around campus.

The university has also created a Pedestrian Safety Task Force, which recommended the reduction in the speed limit and the pedestrian safety campaign.

“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is Marshall’s highest priority and I am encouraged with the news of the speed reduction around campus,” Marshall University President Brad D. Smith said. “As we wait for the traffic safety audit to be completed, this temporary speed reduction, the new crosswalk on 20th Street and our upcoming educational campaign on campus will add tools for keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

According to the university, the budget for the speed limit reductions and crosswalk was approved by the Huntington City Council at a cost of $151,906.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Traffic Around Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a deadly accident involving a pedestrian near Marshall University’s campus, the University and leaders with the city of Huntington are making changes to enhance pedestrian and student safety. West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston has issued a temporary order reducing the speed...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WVDEP: No elevated EtO emissions or increased related cancer risks in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) provided an update on Ethylene Oxide (EtO) concerns in Kanawha County. The WVDEP completed the last round of its four-part air sampling in South Charleston and Institute. Multiple sampling rounds were conducted since concentrations are influenced by factors like wind, weather and facility operations.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Lawsuits Involving Carbide And The Hope Scholarship This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, a trial begins Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Charleston with Union Carbide as the defendant. The company was sued by a property owner in South Charleston alleging contamination from an industrial landfill Union Carbide owns. The lawsuit argues the company violated state and federal law and needs to pay civil penalties.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Traffic
City
Charleston, WV
Huntington, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Milton, WV
Metro News

Attorney for Huntington, Cabell County: Appeal of judgment a possibility

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — An attorney representing the city of Huntington and Cabell County in their trial against three drug wholesalers said the legal team is reviewing the possibility of challenging a recent decision against the municipalities. U.S. District Judge David Faber on Monday issued a judgment siding with AmerisourceBergen...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

More severe storms, more flooding Wednesday

UPDATE: Flash flooding has receded in much of Kanawha County and a flash flood warning remains in effect for southeastern Kanawha county and central Fayette County, West Virginia until 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. The flooding took place because of an intense round of storms during the evening commute time frame that dropped as much as 2 […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#West Virginia University#Traffic Accident
WOWK 13 News

University of Charleston launches EMS leadership program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The University of Charleston is helping Emergency Management Services professionals enhance their skills to continue being leaders in their communities. The university has launched a leadership certificate program for West Virginia EMS professionals. According to UC officials, the program is part of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s Emergency Management Services Initiative, […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ. Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia leaders react to opioid verdict

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Mayor of Huntington is expressing outrage over a federal court decision in a major opioid lawsuit, and “disappointment” doesn’t even begin to describe the reaction of Mayor Steve Williams. The City of Huntington and Cabell County will not be receiving the billions of dollars they sought from three major drug […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
meigsindypress.com

Two Meigs County Residents Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Two Meigs County Residents Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSAZ

Former Midland star hurt in fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland football star Jakob Caudill was serioiusly injured in a fall over the July 4th weekend and is in the hospital. Jakob’s father, Will, tells WSAZ that he is now in stable condition. During his senior season in the fall of 2020, Cabell Midland went unbeaten in a year ravaged by COVID and he was selected to the Class AAA All-State team.
HUNTINGTON, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

You’ll soon be able to buy pot in Pike and Fayette counties

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two counties in the Scioto Valley will receive marijuana dispensaries after the state issued a second round of permits for the second time in its history. It happened by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy and includes 70 licenses being issued throughout the state. Among them, are dispensaries in Waverly and Jeffersonville.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WBOY 12 News

Woman struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A woman was struck by lightning in her kitchen in Lincoln County on Tuesday. Lincoln County dispatchers said this happened around 12:40 p.m. They say it happened on Laurel Fork in Lincoln County. Dispatchers say she was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown at this time. Medical […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Marshall notebook: HMDA donates land for site of future Herd baseball stadium

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The financial and logistical issues for Marshall University’s long-discussed baseball facility are continuing to improve this summer. Just a week after the university’s Board of Governors approved construction of a baseball stadium on land at 2nd Avenue and 22nd Street adjacent to the university’s softball complex, Huntington’s Municipal Development Authority has agreed to donate nearly four acres of land for the actual site of the future park.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy