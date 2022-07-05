ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee unemployment website back online following outage

By Slater Teague
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfQNj_0gVDxQjC00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s unemployment and workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov , is back online, according to state officials.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Monday evening the system has been tested and determined to be operational and ready to resume service.

WATCH: 10-year-old sinks game-winning buzzer-beater during tournament

The website was knocked offline last week due to a cyber attack , delaying benefit payments to thousands of Tennesseans.

The outage also affected dozens of other states, according to Tennessee officials.

For those who need to file new unemployment claims or complete weekly certifications, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development listed these instructions:

  • FILE A NEW CLAIM
    • You can file your claim now.
    • Even though you could not apply between June 25 and July 2, that will still be the claim’s effective date if you meet eligibility requirements.
    • Please complete the filing process by July 8, at 4:30 p.m. CDT, so staff can review your claim and set the correct effective date.
    • After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications.
    • Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.
  • COMPLETING WEEKLY CERTIFICATIONS
    • If you were able to complete weekly certifications before the system outage, you can now restart that process.
    • Because you could not certify for the week ending June 25, you now need to complete certifications for that week and the week ending July 2.
    • The system will prompt you to complete this process for both weeks.
    • Please remember, that Monday, July 4, is a bank holiday, so payments will be delayed by a day.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WHNT News 19

Tennessee farmer loses $15,000 in online cattle scam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning residents about potential online scams involving purchasing cattle online. State officials posted to their Facebook page about a Coffee County farmer who spoke to an alleged scammer claiming to be in Arkansas about purchasing livestock on a site called ‘Cattle Exchange.’
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

Road to Ruin: The Fight Over a New Quarry in Grundy County

About a dozen planned or existing rock quarries in Tennessee have been recently opposed, and in some cases stopped, by coalitions of residents and local environmentalists. Residents don’t like the quarries’ explosions, noise, possible damage to wells and heavy truck traffic; environmentalists oppose the runoff of silts from crushed rock and sand that can clog local streams, harm sensitive wildlife and enter the water table to damage caves and groundwater.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennesseans
ucbjournal.com

Tennessee to have three sales tax holidays in 2022

NASHVILLE – It’s time to get ready to save, with three sales tax holidays in 2022. The Tennessee General Assembly approved two additional one-time holidays this year, in addition to the traditional sales tax holiday that takes place each year at the end of July. During these holiday periods, Tennesseans do not have to pay state or local sales tax on certain items, saving up to 10 percent on some purchases.
WSMV

201K gallons of oil spill from pipeline in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee just had its second-largest crude oil spill ever, with 200,000 gallons leaking into rural town

A burst pipeline has leaked more than 200,000 gallons of crude oil in the small town of Henderson, Tenn., making it the second-largest crude oil spill in state history. The Mid-Valley Pipeline Company, a roughly 1,000-mile crude oil pipeline, is the source of the leak, about 130 miles southwest of Nashville. The pipeline dumped about 4,800 barrels of crude oil, which is equivalent to 201,600 gallons, into the surrounding area and into a local creek in Chester County last Wednesday, according to the Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Safety Materials Administration, also known as PHMSA.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
WJHL

Kingsport attorney permanently disbarred, sentenced for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport lawyer who was indicted on felony charges has been banned from practicing law in Tennessee. The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred attorney Jason Ray McLellan effective Wednesday. According to the court’s Board of Professional Responsibility, McLellan consented to his disbarment because he could not successfully defend the accusations made […]
KINGSPORT, TN
localmemphis.com

Cleanup underway after 201,000 gallons of oil spill from pipeline in West Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WTVM

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire. A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Help the Hellbender – Tennessee’s Giant Salamander

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender. Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

VIDEO: Crowd disperses after fireworks malfunction in Tennessee

SALTILLO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Video obtained by FOX 17 News shows a crowd dispersing after fireworks malfunction during a July 4th celebration in Hardin County. Sources tell us no one was injured, but a vehicle received some damage. Watch the video below, courtesy Chasity Weatherly. Get reports like this...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy