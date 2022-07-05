ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keanu Reeves patiently answers every question from kid at airport

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeanu Reeves is getting praised over how he handled an onslaught...

Comments / 14

letitia babii
1d ago

I can see he loves children. if JFK Jr would be still on his Earth he would stay and answer this curious child question. The child was smart he has an opportunity for his lifetime. I wished in one day to meet him but I guess it will never Happen

letitia babii
1d ago

He is the most intelligent person on this Earth. He always considered to other fans. I have children and I know how many question the have in everyday. If his baby girl would live he would an amazing 👨‍👩‍👧

Tim GRUSS
1d ago

Keanu Reeves has always been a Class Act and he always will be too bad more celebrities weren't like him

