I made my daughter her favourite packed lunch but trolls accused me of poisoning her

By Leanne Hall
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A MUM has had to defend her daughter's lunchbox after people claimed the contents was 'like prison food' and accused of poisoning her.

The mum, from the US, often shares her daughter's lunchbox contents on TikTok - but one meal has people divided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aI8d9_0gVDx3ky00
The lunch included baked beans, cottage cheese and yoghurt Credit: TikTok/@kp_athome

Her daughter is a bean fan and for lunch often requests baked beans for school.

The lunchbox contained baked beans, cottage cheese, vanilla yoghurt, two carrot sticks, grapes and ranch dressing.

But it's not the first time the mum has received hate for her daughter's lunchbox.

"You guys did not like yesterday's lunch at all and your hate comments were just so funny to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Wo5t_0gVDx3ky00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iea7M_0gVDx3ky00

"But at the end of the day that's what she wanted and she literally only had two carrots left in her lunch when she came home so that's a win in my book.

"So here's another lunch you probably won't like because it's basically the same lunch as yesterday."

The video received a mixed review and people quickly took to the comments section of the video to share their opinions.

One wrote: "That looks like food for inmates."

"That's literally prison food," another remarked.

A third penned: "What are you feeding her bruh you feeding her poison."

"Cold baked beans, carrots ranch, yogurt and cottage cheese, not to be rude but that is so vile," a fourth commented.

However plenty of people stuck up for the mum in the comments and even said the food looked good.

"Looks healthy to me!!! Why the hate??? This is one of the more healthy lunches I have seen on these things," one added.

Another said; "I don't understand the hate on this? everything in this lunch box is perfectly fine tasty and healthy."

"Bruh what’s so bad about it it looks nice and it’s what she asked for," another asked.

And it seems the mum doesn't care too much what the trolls have to say so long as her daughter is happy and eating.

She joked: "That's her lunch today, I really hope it p****s some of you guys off."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib0Rn_0gVDx3ky00
Many viewers claimed it was 'poison' and couldn't stand the thought of having cold beans for lunch Credit: TikTok/@kp_athome

