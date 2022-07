Click here to read the full article. Metallica is back in the spotlight thanks to the popular supernatural Netflix series Stranger Things. On Friday, the heavy metal band did a Tik Tok duet with Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), during his heroic scene where he plays the guitar riff to the band’s 1986 song “Master of Puppets” from their album of the same name. In the Tik Tok video, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo perform the song with the caption, “Eddie, this is for you!” As of this moment, the video has 7.3 million views and 1.7 million likes....

