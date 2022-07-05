ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two police officers shot at July 4 celebration in Philadelphia released from hospital

By Emily Mae Czachor
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo police officers have been discharged from the Philadelphia hospital where they were treated for gunshot wounds on Monday night, authorities said. The officers, whose names were not made public, were identified as longstanding members of local law enforcement bureaus by Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in comments given to press after...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 2

 

PHILADELPHIA, PA
