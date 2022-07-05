Upstate sheriff’s office announces deputy death

An arrest has been made after an Upstate woman was found strangled to death in her home. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 61 year old Victor Dunaway of Walhalla has been arrested and charged with the murder of 67 year old, Nancy Popham.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said a man's death is under investigation after his body was discovered Thursday night. Deputies said at 8:38 p.m. attendees of a wedding party notified the Sheriff's Office about an unusual odor near a home on Pumpkintown Highway. Once at...
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said they are closing their investigation regarding the Duncan Alexander Burrell - Gordon missing persons case after blood was found in a shredding machine. Gordon’s family said he was last seen on Wednesday, May 5 at the Industrial Recovery...
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Monday. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened near Eichelberger Road. They identified the victim as 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley from Laurens County. Officials didn’t...
MAULDIN, S.C. — The coroner has ruled the death of a motorcyclist in May a homicide. Gunner Cole Adair, 22, died when his motorcycle and a Ford Mustang were involved in a crash on May 17, according to Jennifer Cason, with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The crash happened...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:01 a.m. on US 25 near Matrix Parkway. Troopers said the driver of an Acura sedan traveled off the right side...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified two men Wednesday, one killed before they arrived at a Toccoa motel on Tuesday and one shot by police. The shooting happened at the Regency Inn on West Currahee Street, officials said. The time of the incident was not released. Keith Bernard Tooley, 52,...
PIEDMONT, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who fell into the Saluda River Wednesday afternoon and never resurfaced, said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. According to Lewis, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. and dozens of first responders began searching the Saluda River in the...
ATLANTA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday released a new video related to the bombing of the Georgia Guidestones. The GBI tweeted the video stating it shows an unknown person placing the explosive device at the base of the iconic, if not mysterious monument. In the video, a...
A Jackson County man now is charged with burglaries at the Rabun County Golf Club, Kingwood Country Club, and Wildcat Grill in Rabun County. 36-year-old Benjamin Reed Heaslip of Commerce was charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary, jail records show. On Friday, July 1, officers executed a search...
