Oconee County, SC

Upstate sheriff’s office announces deputy death

By Dan Vasko
wspa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced the...

www.wspa.com

WCBD Count on 2

Seneca woman found strangled in her home

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Seneca woman was found strangled in her home Monday afternoon. The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said Nancy Popham, 67, was found dead in her home on Country Kin Road around 4 p.m. by a family member. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said...
SENECA, SC
WSPA 7News

Body found near missing Pickens Co. man’s home

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found Thursday night near the home of a missing Pickens County man. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a report of a strange odor at the 3100 block of Pumpkintown Highway around 9:15 p.m. Deputies searched a large wooded site and discovered a body […]
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Missing man’s remains found in Spartanburg Co. plant

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found in a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County. We previously reported that Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SLED assisting with investigating into fatal shooting in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The State Law Enforcement Division confirmed that agents are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Monday. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office said the shooting happened near Eichelberger Road. They identified the victim as 37-year-old Tyrin Pulley from Laurens County. Officials didn’t...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man killed in shooting in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Laurens County. According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at 3:55 a.m. on Eichelberger Road in Gray Court. The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Tyrin...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Driver dies following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver died following a crash early Wednesday morning in Greenville County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:01 a.m. on US 25 near Matrix Parkway. Troopers said the driver of an Acura sedan traveled off the right side...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

GBI identifies man killed at Toccoa motel, man shot by police

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified two men Wednesday, one killed before they arrived at a Toccoa motel on Tuesday and one shot by police. The shooting happened at the Regency Inn on West Currahee Street, officials said. The time of the incident was not released. Keith Bernard Tooley, 52,...
TOCCOA, GA
WYFF4.com

12 year-old boy missing after falling into Upstate river, sheriff says

PIEDMONT, S.C. — Greenville County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who fell into the Saluda River Wednesday afternoon and never resurfaced, said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. According to Lewis, the call came in around 3:30 p.m. and dozens of first responders began searching the Saluda River in the...
PIEDMONT, SC
FOX Carolina

GBI identifies men dead after officer-involved shooting in Toccoa

STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) said they are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Regency Inn on Tuesday, July 5. Officials said officers from the Toccoa Police Department responded to the motel after a man, identified as 52-year-old Keith Bernard...
TOCCOA, GA

