Upstate sheriff’s office announces deputy death

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The remains of a man missing since May were found in a machine in a plant in Spartanburg County. We previously reported that Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon was reported missing on May 5 after he was last seen during his work on the overnight shift at Industrial Recycling and Recovery, Inc. located at 3100 Green Road in Greer.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO