Alleged Killer of Maltese Journalist Wishes He’d Asked for More Cash for the Hit in Jailhouse Confession

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, to 21 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. The sentencing follows a plea deal that specified a sentence between 20 and 25 years, with Chauvin’s lawyers vying for 20 and federal prosecutors for the top end of the range. Under the plea deal, Chauvin will serve the sentence concurrently with the 22.5 years he is already serving for murder and manslaughter. As The Washington Post reported, Chauvin spoke directly to Floyd’s family on Thursday and said he “wishes all the best” for them, but did not directly apologize nor explicitly express remorse. Chauvin will be transferred from state to federal prison, where he will likely face fewer restrictions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO