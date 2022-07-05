ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Alleged Killer of Maltese Journalist Wishes He’d Asked for More Cash for the Hit in Jailhouse Confession

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the men accused of the murder of a high-profile Maltese journalist has made a shock confession in an interview from jail. Reuters reports that George Degiorgio owned up to the 2017 assassination...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

101-year-old Nazi guard charged over the murder of 3,518 prisoners at WW2 camp where 'cruellest methods of extermination were invented' insists he 'did absolutely nothing'

A Nazi concentration camp guard, aged 101, charged with murdering thousands of prisoners during the Second World War insisted he did 'absolutely nothing' at his trial today. Josef Schuetz is the oldest person so far to face trial over Nazi war crimes committed during the Holocaust. At his trial in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Chauvin Offers No Apology as He’s Sentenced for Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

A federal judge on Thursday sentenced Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, to 21 years in federal prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights. The sentencing follows a plea deal that specified a sentence between 20 and 25 years, with Chauvin’s lawyers vying for 20 and federal prosecutors for the top end of the range. Under the plea deal, Chauvin will serve the sentence concurrently with the 22.5 years he is already serving for murder and manslaughter. As The Washington Post reported, Chauvin spoke directly to Floyd’s family on Thursday and said he “wishes all the best” for them, but did not directly apologize nor explicitly express remorse. Chauvin will be transferred from state to federal prison, where he will likely face fewer restrictions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daphne Caruana Galizia
Person
Caruana Galizia
Washington Examiner

Black man brutally assaults three white women in Philadelphia: Why haven’t hate crime charges been filed?

Three white women were randomly and brutally assaulted by a black man in Philadelphia last week. The video of the violent attack has gone viral. The beating was unprovoked, and many feel it should be considered a hate crime. Yet, so far, Philadelphia authorities have been reluctant to treat it as such, and many are wondering if it is because the victims are white.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Shocking mugshot reveals how life of drink and drugs have ravaged the once boyish good looks of star of British gangster film Empire State - as he is jailed for eight months for burglary

A former actor's 2022 mugshot shows the ravages that decades of drink and drugs have brought as he is jailed for eight months after burgling a home in Newcastle. Jason Hoganson, 51, from Wallsend, was a striking-looking teenager when he was pictured in 1987 in stonewashed denim jacket and with bleached blond hair as he landed a role in Empire State alongside Ray McAnally, Jamie Foreman and Martin Landau.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Confession#Murder#Maltese#Assassination#Corruption#Violent Crime#Reuters
The Independent

Mother of toddler killed in hot car says overturning ex-husband’s murder conviction is ‘vindication’

The mother of a toddler who was killed when her ex-husband left him inside a hot car has called a court’s decision to overturn his murder conviction the right one.Leanna Taylor, the child’s mother, said through her lawyer on Wednesday that Justin Ross Harris’s life sentence being overturned was “vindication” for both herself, the father and their deceased son, Cooper.She has long maintained Mr Harris’s innocence in the case, in which the 41-year-old was sentenced to life without parole for the death of Cooper, who died after being left inside a hot car for several hours in 2014.“This is vindication...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Prison killer accepts he will never be freed

A jailed killer has accepted he will never be released from prison after he admitted murdering another inmate. James O'Rourke choked 30-year-old Dean Ramsey to death in what a judge described as a "brutal execution". The 52-year-old, who was jailed for life in 1992, was sentenced to another 23 years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Killer stepfather says he is not a monster

A man accused of murdering his partner's school boy son has denied he is "some kind of monster". Sebastian Kalinowski, 15, died in August at his Huddersfield home from untreated rib fractures, Leeds Crown Court has heard. Andrzej Latoszewski told the jury the teenager was "good at manipulating it" to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

11-year-old Brazil rape survivor finally given abortion after 29 weeks of pregnancy

An 11-year-old girl in Brazil who was raped and did not want to give birth after becoming pregnant received legal abortion of the foetus seven weeks after she appealed to court, sparking anger over poor abortion rights legislation in the country.The case also called into question the alleged conduct of the judge hearing the case, who told the girl to “hold on a little more”.The girl had appealed to court last month when her pregnancy had reached 22 weeks and doctors refused to abort the foetus citing the duration of the pregnancy, said her lawyer Daniela Felix.After the seventh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy