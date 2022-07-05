Lenglet to Tottenham in ‘FINAL’ steps, Richarlison’s BAN, Pochettino SACKED by PSG – transfer news LIVE

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR have been busy this transfer window and they are on the verge of adding Clement Lenglet to their incredible roster.

The North London club have been heavily linked with the Barcelona defender and they are reportedly in the final steps to securing their man.

However the signing of Richarlison hasn't got off to the best start as the Brazilian attacker is set to be BANNED for the first game of the new season.

And Paris Saint-Germain have officially sacked Mauricio Pochettino after only 18 months in charge.

Juventus ‘want De Ligt bidding war’

Juventus are reportedly hoping to spark a bidding war for defender Matthijs De Ligt.

Chelsea are in pole postion to land the defender, but Juve are trying to hold out for another offer for De Ligt, according to Corriere dello Sport.

That’s according to Corriere dello Sport, who claim Chelsea’s offer of around £64m hasn’t impressed Juve, who want closer to £85m for the Dutch centre-back.

And the Old Lady are hoping Liverpool, Man City, or PSG will enter the fray for De Ligt, the report adds.

Eriksen to united ‘confirmed’

Christian Eriksen’s transfer to Man United has been confirmed, according to reports.

The Red Devils have drawn up a contract that Erkisen needs to sign before the switch is complete, Fabrizio Romano reported on Twitter.

And the Denmark international will sign on the dotted line once he completes his medical, Romano added.

Eriksen’s contract will see him remain at Old Trafford for a three-year period.

Chelsea chase Pavard

Chelsea have reportedly joined the transfer hunt for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard.

The Blues are seeking defensive reinforcements since the departures of Antonio Rudiger, and Andreas Christensen.

And the Blues have identified Parvard as an ideal addition to their back four, according to Sky Sports Germany.

However, the West Londoners face competition from Atletico Madrid and Juventus, the report adds.

Arsenal defender joins Portsmouth

Portsmouth have signed defender Zak Swanson from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old penned a two-year deal with Pompey, with a 12-month extension option.

But the transfer fee for the move is yet to be revealed, the BBC reported.

Swanson’s been at Arsenal since the age of six, but couldn’t get into the first team.

Weghorst seals loan deal

Burnley ace Wout Weghorst is reportedly on the brink of sealing a season-loan to Besiktas.

The striker jetted to Istanbul to wrap up the move last night, according to Burnley Express.

The Dutch ace will cost Besiktas around £12m, the report adds.

And an option to buy clause will also be embedded in the contract.

Richarlison 'banned for first game'

Tottenham's latest signing Richarlison is reportedly set to receive a one-match ban for throwing a flare into the crowd last season.

The 25-year-old Brazilian forward launched the object at Everton supporters after netting the winner in the Toffees' 1-0 win over Chelsea back in May.

And, despite now having agreed a £60million move to Spurs, according to The Mail he still looks set to be punished for the offence.

It follows an investigation into the incident by the Football Association.

The one-game suspension means he will be unavailable for Tottenham's opening match of the season at home to Southampton on August 6.

Dybala ‘seeks Premier League switch’

Paulo Dybala is reportedly considering a move to the Premier League this summer.

The 28-year-old officially left Juventus when his contract expired at the end of last month, so he is now a free agent.

Inter Milan have been heavily linked with a swoop for the Argentina international, who met with the club’s vice-president Javier Zanetti last month.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, the Black and Blues have put Dybala on stand-by following the return of Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal have reportedly been in contact with the Argentine’s agent in a bid to lure him to North London.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are eager to bring Dybala to Old Trafford.

Cech exit sparks transfer concern

Chelsea’s first transfer signing of the summer could be on the verge of collapsing due to Petr Cech’s departure.

Cech’s exit that has left the potential transfer deal for 18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina in jeopardy.

That is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: “Chelsea had a verbal agreement to purchase Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina for €10M.

“However, following the departure of Petr Cech, it remains to be seen as to whether the deal could collapse. He was ‘really close’ to joining in January.”

Luiz linked with AC Milan

Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz could be en route to AC Milan.

That's because the Italian side have been in direct contact with the Brazilian over a potential move, according to the Daily Mail.

The deal is said to be worth around £26m, and the player's representatives are optimistic that the transfer will go ahead, the report adds.

Luiz was also a target for Arsenal last season, but they've since snagged Gabriel Jesus.

Baxter returns to Hull

Chelsea stopper Nathan Baxter has returned to Hull City on loan.

The 23-year-old spent last season with The Tigers, and now they've announced he'll spend next term there too.

And the deal is set to be permanent as the loan includes an option to buy.

Sterling transfer ‘nears completion’

Chelsea and Man City are reportedly close to agreeing on a transfer fee over Raheem Sterling.

Negotiations between the Prem clubs have been ongoing, but now there’s been positive developments, according to Sky Sports.

An agreement over Sterling is imminent, and a deal will be completed if he can agree personal terms with the Blues, the report adds.

If that’s the case, he’ll likely earn more at Stamford Bridge than he currently brings in with City.

Ronaldo given ‘indefinite leave’

Cristiano Ronaldo has “effectively been given indefinite leave” by Manchester United after his transfer bombshell.

Ronaldo, 37, wasn’t part of the returning crop of players for pre-season training on Monday as he was given extra time off due to family reasons.

United are insisting that his absence is genuinely due to personal issues and that he is not for sale.

However, The Telegraph states that it is “unclear” when he will return and that there is doubt over whether he will fly to Asia and Australia on Friday with the rest of the squad for the club’s pre-season tour.

And they also add that it all “effectively amounts to a case of indefinite leave” for the United star.

Martinez makes quit demand

Lisandro Martinez has allegedly told Ajax that he wants to quit the club and move to the Premier League.

The centre-back, 24, is wanted by both Manchester United and Arsenal to bolster their backlines.

The two clubs have both been haggling with Ajax over his transfer fee.

But it is the Red Devils that appear to be leading the chase after offering just shy of £40million for the Argentinian international.

Now both they and Arsenal have received a major boost after reports emerged that Martinez has told his employers he wants to depart for England.

United ‘told to sign Dybala’

Man United have been urged to sign Paulo Dybala if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club.

That’s according to football pundit Darren Ambrose who reckons Dybala is a suitable replacement for the disgruntled Portuguese ace.

Ambrose told talkSPORT: “I think they should [sign Dybala] if Ronaldo stays. I don’t feel he’s a suitable replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s a fantastic player but he hasn’t got the numbers that Ronaldo gets, he doesn’t score as many goals. Whether he can do that in a Manchester United side remains to be seen.”

Chelsea in De Ligt blow

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to pip Chelsea to the signing of Matthijs de Ligt with the Juventus preferring the Bavarian outfit.

Chelsea are known to be admirers of the 22-year-old as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his defence having seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart as free agents.

The Blues are reported to have had a £34m offer plus either Timo Werner or Christian Pulisic turned down by the Serie A outfit.

And they now look set to miss out altogether as Bayern eye up a deal.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, De Ligt has his eyes set on a switch to the Allianz Arena following talks with the club’s boss Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

Though he stressed that Juve could seek as much as £69million in order to part ways with the player.

Good morning football fans

Kalvin Phillips has officially signed with Manchester City from Leeds on a deal worth a rumoured £45million.

Phillips has signed a six-year contract with City after spending his whole career at Elland Road up to now.

The England international is expected to add quality in midfield and offer competition for Rodri.

Phillips said: "To be able to play under Pep [Guardiola] and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."

Meanwhile, former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has verbally agreed to join Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

SunSport understands Eriksen has decided to join United after snubbing Brentford, where he spent the last six months following his Euro 2020 health scare.

The attacking midfielder is set to pen a three-year contract at Old Trafford and will undergo a medical soon.

The Denmark international will become the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer.

And Gabriel Jesus’ transfer to Arsenal has been finally announced and made official.

A fee of £45m was agreed between the Gunners and City recently.

Jesus has signed a five-year contract with the North Londoners and is set to link up with Mikel Arteta’s side for pre-season.

A clip leaked recently showing Jesus wearing the No9 kit at the Emirates and he confirmed that is the number he will donning this season.

Finally, United star Cristian Ronaldo has DELAYED his return to training due to family reasons.

Ronaldo has sensationally told t Red Devils he wants to quit in order to play Champions League football.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was set to hold showdown talks with manager Erik ten Hag yesterday in what was scheduled to be his first day back at the club after a summer break.

But SunSport understands the forward did not attend practice due to family reasons, and United have accepted his explanation.

The Portugal international is due to spend a few days at the Manchester giants’ HQ before jetting off on a 16-day tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday with the rest of the squad

Eriksen agrees deal

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United on a free transfer.

Eriksen is set to sign a three-year deal at Old Trafford providing he comes through his medical.

United have beaten Brentford to the signature of the attacking midfielder, who spent the last six months with the Bees.

The Denmark international is set to become the Red Devils’ first signing of the summer

Wrexham make cheeky Ronaldo offer

Wrexham’s co-owner Rob McElhenney has hilariously suggested his club could lodge an offer for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has confirmed he wants to leave after just one year back at Old Trafford.

Reacting to a social media post about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner wanting to leave United if a suitable offer was lodged, McElhenney jokingly responded: “Define suitable.”

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star co-owns Wrexham with celebrity actor Ryan Reynolds

Rangnick wanted to sell Ronaldo

Former Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick reportedly told the club that they had to sell Cristiano Ronaldo back in January.

The Athletic state: “On more than one occasion Rangnick proposed to football director John Murtough and chief executive officer Richard Arnold that Ronaldo be sold, and replaced, during the January transfer window.

“Rangnick felt that as Ronaldo’s time at United was uncertain beyond the end of the season, it made sense to act sooner rather than later to reconfigure the side’s attack.”

Ronaldo has now informed the Red Devils of his wish to leave in the summer as he wants to play in the Champions League, with Chelsea interested in him

De Ligt replacement identified

Juventus are considering Arsenal ace Gabriel Magalhaes as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve are making Gabriel their number one priority if they offload De Ligt.

The Netherlands international has been linked with a transfer to the Blues, while Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs.

However, the Bianconeri are getting set to lose him and could move for Gabriel

Lisandro Martinez keen

Ajax star Lisandro Martinez is “very open” to signing for Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

That is according to journalist Charles Watts who shared an update on Martinez.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts said: “Arsenal are very much in the running.

“Our understanding is that Martinez is very open to Arsenal”

Premier League Arm wrestle

Chelsea ace Armando Broja could depart in a £30million move this summer with three Premier League teams vying for his signature.

Broja impressed on loan at Southampton last term where he scored nine goals in 38 games in all competitions.

SunSport exclusively revealed last month how West Ham have made landing the the centre-forward their top target after Saints pulled out of the race.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have emerged as a possible destination as they consider a move after making an enquiry for the Albania international.

According to the Daily Mail, Everton are keen on securing his services as well

Arsenal still fighting

Ajax star Lisandro Martinez has told his team he wishes to leave for the Premier League.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are “still there fighting” with Manchester United over Martinez.

Romano tweeted: “Lisandro Martínez, back in Holland today – he’s been very clear with Ajax telling the club that he only wants to leave to try his first Premier League experience.

“Manchester United are pushing as ten Hag wants Lisandro as priority – Arsenal, still there fighting”

Christensen to Barcelona

Barcelona have announced the signing of Andreas Christensen on a free transfer from Chelsea.

And amazingly, Christensen’s buyout clause has been set at a staggering €500million (£430m) after signing a four-year deal.

A club statement read: “FC Barcelona and Andreas Bødtker Christensen have reached an agreement for the player to join the Club after his contract with Chelsea FC came to an end.

“The player will sign a contract until 30 June 2026 and his buy out clause will be set at 500 million euros”

More on Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United are in advanced talks to snatch Ajax star and Arsenal transfer target Lisandro Martinez.

And Martinez would rather reunite with former boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford than join the Gunners.

According to The Athletic, United have “edged ahead as favourites” to sign the 24-year-old for a fee in the region of £35million.

The Gunners put in three bids – most recently for £34m.

But Ajax want more for their centre-back and they are hardly under pressure to sell as his deal runs until June 2025