ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Vote now: Who was the national high school girls soccer player of the year in 2021-22?

By Mike Swanson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sIncg_0gVDqDB600

We want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Earlier we took a look at 20 of the top high school girls soccer players in the nation in 2021-22.

Meet SBLive's national high school girls soccer players of the year in 2021-22

Now, we want to hear from you: Who is the best of the best?

Vote in the poll and let us know who you think was the top high school girls soccer player in the nation in 2021-22.

Girls soccer voting will conclude Tuesday, July 12, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

(Peyton Kohls photo by Gabe Haferman)

View the original article to see embedded media.

Vote now: Who was the national high school volleyball player of the year in 2021-22?

Vote now: Who was the national high school football player of the year in 2021-22?

Vote now: Who was the national high school boys soccer player of the year in 2021-22?

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

VOTE: Who has the top high school women’s volleyball program in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area?

TAMPA, FL – When you talk about top girls' high school volleyball programs across the state of Florida, the Tampa Bay Area has to be brought into the conversation when mentioning teams. With two Tampa Bay Area teams winning state championships and a slew of others making deep runs, we wanted to take a closer look and see who you think has the best girls' high school volleyball program in Tampa Bay.
ALACHUA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#High School Girls#Best Of The Best#Sblive#Peyton Kohls
The Baltimore Sun

Marriotts Ridge sophomore Mukundh Boopathi named 2022 Howard County Times boys tennis Player of the Year

Marriotts Ridge’s Mukundh Boopathi didn’t play for the Mustangs as a freshman, playing tournaments independently. However, Boopathi decided to join the team as a sophomore. Marriotts Ridge coach Scott Dingman spoke with him before and during tryouts about the expectations and benefits of playing as part of a team. “I was impressed with the resume he put together and all the hard work he’d been ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy