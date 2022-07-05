ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People arrested in Akron protests appear in court

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned some of the protestors arrested by Akron police this weekend will be arraigned Tuesday.

Akron police arrested 50 people after some protesters became unruly and didn’t disperse after a curfew was issued at midnight Monday.

Akron remains quiet for first night of curfew

Those arrests were protesting in downtown Akron following the police killing of Jayland Walker last week.

“A team of officers provided multiple verbal commands and other instructions and offered a reasonable amount of time to comply,” Akron police said in a statement. “Due to growing concerns that the situation could further escalate, paired with the refusal to comply with a lawful order to disperse, officers deployed a chemical irritant to prevent further rioting and property damage.”

Jayland Walker reportedly part of another police pursuit less than 24 hours before death

Those arrested — on charges ranging from rioting to failure to disperse — were reportedly from Akron and other nearby cities, police said.

Comments / 42

Kimber
3d ago

the family called for peaceful protests for Jayland.... not smashing windows and starting fires ... how does that help anything or anyone?...that is just destruction of property of innocent people/businesses that are not involved

I.P. Freely
3d ago

chances are the charges will be dropped . protesters of that kind are privileged people

whbc.com

Akron City Councilwoman Reacts to Police and Protestors Activity in Akron

Jordan Miller speaks with Akron City Councilwoman Tara Mosley about the interaction between police and protestors in Akron. protest continue in the city after the death of Jayland Walker Multiple videos and arrests went viral including big names in national protests. Councilwoman Mosley gives her thoughts on the videos, police activity, and how change can be made.
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Downtown Akron under curfew again...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 8th:. Relatives of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, arrested in Akron protest. Akron community leaders condemn Akron P.D. over response to peaceful protests. Loehmann quits police job in Pennsylvania after protests of his hiring. Ohio bill would allow pregnant people to sue over...
WKYC

FBI searching for suspect in Medina bank robbery

MEDINA, Ohio — The FBI Cleveland Division’s Violent Crime Task Force is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly committed a bank robbery in Medina Thursday morning. A statement from the FBI claims an unknown male entered a Huntington Bank location at 3460 Medina Road...
Cleveland.com

Man found shot to death in Akron driveway

AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Canton Police: Man shot to death on front porch

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)- Canton Police are asking the public for information after a man was shot to death Thursday night. Several calls to 911 reported gun fire in the 1800 block of 4th Street N.W. According to police, when officers arrived they found 45 year-old Craig Blackshear unresponsive on the...
spectrumnews1.com

Analysis of Akron police use of force in Jayland Walker shooting

AKRON, Ohio — Wellington police chief Tim Barfield has taught use of force in several states. He said the United States Supreme Court outlined standards for use of force by police in the 1989 case Graham v. Connor. “The Graham decision gave us three things to look for in...
